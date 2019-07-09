Marc Archambault of South Kingstown is courageously talking about something others like him avoid — his mind is slowly disappearing.
The South Kingstown School Committee made appointments last week to the advisory committee tasked with searching for and recommending a new superintendent of schools.
Swimmers and sunbathers soaking up rays at Scarborough State Beach got a visit Monday from U.S. Sen. Jack Reed and state environmental officials, there to tout the start of a summer program to dispense free sunscreen at state beaches and parks.
One of the largest wind turbine maintenance companies in the world, GEV Wind Power, has decided to make Quonset Business Park the location of their new United States Headquarters.
With friends, family and scores of fellow journalists in attendance, mourners gathered at Christ the King Church on June 27 at the funeral for Jim Taricani, who died after a long illness on June 21, in his home in North Kingstown.
Fourteen priests named on the Diocese of Providence’s list of clergy who were the subject of credible allegations of sexual abuse of minors served in parishes and positions in North and South Kingstown and Narragansett.
A long night at Cragan Field had a happy ending for the North Kingstown/Wickford Little League 12-year-old all-stars.
South Kingstown Little League’s 12-year-old all-stars lost a 5-0 lead in the third inning before falling 10-5 to Warwick Continental American
Outside of being a solo musician, John Fuzek has a lot going on.
Go with the Flow: CTC's 'To Be Continued...' chucks traditional storytelling in favor of unpredictability
The phrase “To be continued,” a favorite trope of soap opera cliff-hangers, is a tried and true tactic for bringing audiences back over and over. In Wakefield this summer, the Contemporary Theater Company is torquing up the suspense by putting on a show that no one — not even the performers — knows how it will end.
Contemporary Theater Company’s “To Be Continued” is one of the more unusual and innovative artistic projects in South County this year – a fully improvised season of a live soap opera, with performances every Thursday, through Aug 29, at 7:30 p.m.
Each week, The Independent will publish a synopsis of the previous week’s episode, so that readers can catch up on any action they might have missed.
