Top Stories

News

Sports

Arts & Living

Last week on "To Be Continued" ... (June 27th)

Last week on "To Be Continued" ... (June 27th)

  • 0

Contemporary Theater Company’s “To Be Continued” is one of the more unusual and innovative artistic projects in South County this year – a fully improvised season of a live soap opera, with performances every Thursday, through Aug 29, at 7:30 p.m.

Each week, The Independent will publish a synopsis of the previous week’s episode, so that readers can catch up on any action they might have missed.

Scene Around Town