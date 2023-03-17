Even though they started out in the underground punk scene during the early ‘80s, Minneapolis alt-rock act Soul Asylum didn’t get their big break until 1992. That was when their sixth studio album “Grave Dancers Union” was released, which eventually went triple platinum the following year while spending nearly three months on the Billboard charts.
To this day, you can turn on your local rock or college radio station and you’ll probably hear the hits “Somebody To Shove”, “Black Gold” or the Grammy-winning “Runaway Train”. On Saturday evening at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich, half of the band featuring vocalist and guitarist Dave Pirner (who is Soul Asylum’s sole founding member) and lead guitarist Ryan Smith will be performing acoustic renditions of their songs. Mike Gent from the Saratoga Springs, New York garage rock power trio The Figgs will be opening things up at 8 p.m.
Pirner and I had a talk ahead of the gig about transitioning amplified rock songs into stripped down acoustic songs, performing on MTV Unplugged during the ‘90s, doing live streaming during the COVID-19 pandemic and working on a new album.
Rob Duguay: Is this particularly acoustic approach to Soul Asylum’s music somewhat seamless or more difficult due to taking an amplified rock song and forging it into a more string-based organic sound?
Dave Pirner: I think it’s relatively seamless. When we did the MTV Unplugged thing it sort of gave me a lot of confidence because the songs that were more or less punk rock worked acoustically, which I think says something about the song itself. I was surprised to find out which songs work acoustically and more often than not it works. That’s just from having the gumption I suppose to try certain things out acoustically and see if it would have any effect at all. Over the years, the songs are more meant to be presentable in whichever form I see fit.
If it works acoustically, you can play it fast, you can play it slow and you can play it with an orchestra. I think that sort of says that the song is durable and can be presented in whichever way I feel like so yeah, the acoustic thing is good. I understand why it works and I think that you can really understand the lyrics better, it’s much more naked. When I think about ‘raw,’ I think about ‘Raw Power,’ that album from Iggy Pop but this is very raw in how the music is reduced to its essential elements. I also think it’s a little more fun to play with a band and have a wall of sound while having some more flexibility.
If I just stop playing, the song continues to happen but if I stop playing acoustic I’m done. You have to sort of keep it rolling and you have to realize that if you don’t keep the crowd interested, they’re going to start talking. That’s when it really comes back to, for me, getting reminded why we play loud as hell because people can’t talk when the band is that loud. I did have one incident during the last time Ryan and I did this acoustic thing where there was a woman in the audience who was talking so f***ing loud that I could hear her over my own voice. At that point, I have to start making fun of somebody in the crowd as if they were a heckler and humiliate them until they shut up.
RD: Well, I know you’re not alone in doing that and no one can really blame you for it. Ryan is actually the newest member of Soul Asylum, joining up with you guys in 2016, so how would you describe the syncopation and camaraderie you both have while performing as guitar players with these songs? How would you describe the dynamic you both have?
DP: If there’s any truth to the phrase “Good things come to people who wait” then it’s true with me getting the band I’ve always wanted. Ryan has 60 guitar students, he’s a perfect fit, I love working with him and he’s just so great. He’s unflappable, he doesn’t get upset about dealing with the day-to-day on the road and he genuinely seems to be enjoying himself to the point where it just makes everything easier. I can make up a chord, ask him what chord it is and he will know so it’s great. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Ryan and he could not be better as far as being a great accomplice.
RD: During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, you and Ryan both played 100 original songs over a series of weekly live streams on Facebook called “The Quarantine Sessions.” Coming from that experience to now, what are your thoughts on live streaming? Do you think it should still have a role in music or do you feel the opposite?
DP: I guess if anything good came from the pandemic, it was that. We didn’t really have any choice, it’s not something I often think of now but my tour manager thinks about it all the time. She’s younger and she gets it so she’ll have Ryan and I do something where we’ll make a video with a song ahead of this gig that we’re playing and we have to come up with something on the spot. It’s not incredibly serious so there’s an opportunity to just sort of f**k around and we’ve gotten pretty good at it. I think the COVID thing really helped me to go ‘Ah, it’s not that big of a deal. It doesn’t have to be perfect or whatever.” It’s just this entity that is now out there and you might as well take advantage of it.
RD: I totally get that. You mentioned it earlier, but on Record Store Day, which is on April 22nd, Soul Asylum are going to be releasing their 1993 MTV Unplugged performance as a live album on vinyl as a Record Store Day exclusive. During that time in the ‘90s when this series was going on, what was the experience of performing live in front of a studio audience in this produced broadcast format? Did it feel weird at all or were you able to block all of that out and just concentrate on playing your music?
DP: This thing that I’m doing with Ryan, myself and my previous guitar player were doing here and there so the acoustic thing has sort of been part of it I’ll guess since “Grave Dancers Union” came out. Before that, it was all electric and there were no acoustic guitars anywhere. Then I started playing the acoustic more and more to get kind of used to it. This was an opportunity to get strings and they were going to pay these musicians to play with us, which I just thought was great. We were making string arrangements and all these kinds of stuff, it was very musical and very exciting. It was a whole new discovery of the music that I had written and to that effect it was a thrill just to take it out of context, I suppose.
I’m excited about doing it again and I’m stressing my last 30 years of songwriting so I’ll be able to give this newer material this kind of a treatment where it can be very surprising. “Somebody To Shove” is a punk rock song, we just completely overhauled it where it has no drums with the strings doing the chugging of the guitars and it really works much to my surprise. Now we play it acoustic on a regular basis, so those sorts of things started to happen where it tells you that the song is durable. You can mess around with the instrumentation all you want and if the song still comes through then it’s probably a decent song I guess.
RD: There’s also the versatility of it as well where you can shift to acoustic from electric or vice versa and maintain the same quality.
DP: Yes, absolutely.
RD: After this run of acoustic shows you’re doing, what does Soul Asylum have planned for the coming months? Do you guys plan on recording a follow up to your most recent album “Hurry Up and Wait?”
DP: We’ve been working on a record and it’s going pretty good. We’ve got some songs that are mixed and finished and the sooner that we can realize this material, the better. It’s kind of a cycle, so when the weather changes we’ll gear up to do a summer tour. I’m not very good with dates and stuff like that but when we start talking about what we’re going to do this summer around now I start to get forgetful but you have to plan ahead. We’ll be out this summer playing and hopefully the record will be finished around then.
