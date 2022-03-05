WESTERLY, R.I. — The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is turning 30 this year, and to celebrate, the group is dedicating its March show to showcasing the history of its community.
Titled “History Surrounding Us,” the exhibition is comprised of works made using a wide range of mediums — from watercolor paint and photography to woodworking and jewelry. It’s focused on the history of Westerly, Pawcatuck and southeastern Connecticut, said Helen Roy, a member of the Co-Op’s publicity committee.
Roy said one of the gallery’s three rooms will be filled with only artwork that fits the theme, and she said each piece will be displayed with an explanatory paragraph written by the artist.
And since it won’t be obvious how some of the pieces relate to the theme of “history,” she said visitors would probably benefit from reading those paragraphs.
“Some of the more funky, abstract things, you might not get,” Roy said. “So that’s what’s nice, to have a little paragraph about it.”
Roy is one of two featured artists in the show, and among the art she plans to submit is a painting of the Ocean House, a luxury hotel in Watch Hill.
The hotel is both part of the area’s history – it’s been around for over 100 years, and was demolished in 2005 and rebuilt in 2010 – and it’s part of Roy’s personal history as well, she said.
When she and her husband moved to Westerly in 2001, one of their first nights out was to the Ocean House. They had a drink at its bar with some new friends on a “beautiful summer night,” she said — the kind of night where a full moon’s reflection can be seen on the water.
“It was one of those magical nights,” Roy said. “You just think about all the people who have been here over the years, when it was, like, the place to go.”
Another painting Roy will showcase is of Napatree Point, which has its own history as well – she said it used to be home to dozens of houses that were destroyed in a 1938 hurricane.
As a self-proclaimed history lover, a show titled “History Surrounds Us” was perfect for Roy to feature her work in. And it was perfect for her fellow featured artist, Aileen Quinn, as well.
This show is Quinn’s first time as a featured artist at an Artists’ Co-op of Westerly exhibition – a distinction given to two artists each month that allows them to showcase their work more prominently.
Quinn, who has been a member of the co-op for around four years, said she was taking “a big plunge” in becoming a featured artist – but she said she’s excited about it.
“I knew it would be a lot of work,” Quinn said. “And I wanted to do it, and I wanna do it right.”
And “History Surrounding Us” was the perfect theme for Quinn to make her featured artist debut, as she describes herself as a “history buff.”
In fact, one of the pieces she’s displaying is a still life of antique china, and another is based around a children’s book she wrote about growing up on the bay that takes place 50 years ago.
Some of the paintings she’ll display were created at the Clouds Hill Victorian House Museum in Warwick, she said, where she and a group of artists would paint outside two or three times a week during summer 2021.
“I have a couple pieces from that experience that I’ve framed up and I’ll be displaying at the gallery in Westerly,” Quinn said. “For the first time — these pieces haven’t been shown yet. So it’s kind of exciting.”
To prepare for her first stint as a featured artist, Quinn said she spread all of her pieces out on her living room floor to figure out how best to pair and display them. In fact, she said setting up the exhibits is one of her favorite parts about being a member of the Artists’ Co-Op of Westerly.
“It’s fun to get together and see what the artists bring and then put them together from there,” Quinn said. “It’s all on the spot.”
As history lovers, Quinn and Roy are both excited about the show — and they said everyone should check it out.
“It’s gonna be a really awesome show,” Roy said. “And I feel like a lot of us are really just trying to dig deep, as far as the theme goes, and really think about it, and try to produce something that really is appropriate.”
