SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Looking to get a little abstract? If so, the South County Art Association is the place to be, as they host their latest open juried all-media show, “Driven To Abstraction,” which premiered last Thursday and runs through June 12.
The exhibit features 61 pieces from members and non-members alike in a variety of different media that stylistically fall under the “abstract” genre.
“Every year, we do two all-media shows, meaning any media (such as) painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, photography or anything is accepted in the show for a submission,” Exhibitions Director Jason Fong said. “So we had 158 entries, and 61 were selected for the show.”
The show was juried by nationally displayed contemporary artist and longtime SCAA member Theresa Girard, who came up with the idea for the show according to Executive Director Kathleen Carland.
“(Back in the fall) she donated a large piece to the association that we could raffle off for income, and we did that, and in the process she said that she would be happy to jury an abstract exhibit for us and donate the prizes,” Carland said. “Well, that was quite an offer and one that we would never refuse, so we created the time and place for this — according to her schedule, which we were able to do.”
As for the name, Carland said it just came to her one day.
“It was sort of a post-COVID sensibility to the idea that it’s a good place to be driven to — so it, sort of in my mind, encompasses both pressure that people have been under and the freedom you can find in abstract art,” Carland said. “So it was exciting for us to do that.”
“When I entered the gallery I was amazed at the amount of creative work that was delivered to SCAA,” Girard wrote in her juror’s statement. “It’s a jurors task to eliminate 60 percent of submissions for this type of show in one day... Abstracted non-objective art has a responsibility to depict a ‘simple expression of a complex thought.’ In this exhibition I was looking for these visual relationships. I searched for a connection to some of the formal foundations of color, value, and composition, resulting in a visually satisfying work of art in any medium.”
While abstract work and shows have occurred at the SCAA in the past, Fong said it’s not as common as other styles for the gallery. However, shows like this allow the style to truly shine and allow for more experimentation among the artists.
“Typically, our themes are a little more specific, but the idea of them tends to be more about an idea or something,” Fong said. “Doing a show that was all abstract allowed us to focus on the abstract work that’s not represented, and I think that we do have a lot of artists working at realm and this was really a good opportunity, and they certainly responded with a tremendous amount of submissions — and a very high quality of work, I would say. In fact, it was a very difficult show to jury because there was such an amount of good work.”
To Fong, pieces in the style aren’t reflective of anything other than the work itself.
“It allows the artist to focus more on art for art’s sake, basically meaning that it’s not necessarily expressing a representation of the real world — we are not looking at still lives or landscapes or seascapes or anything like that — it’s more about celebrating viewing art as art,” Fong said. “The art is the object itself. It’s more about capturing a feeling or an emotion that you might not be able to express through a representational sort of image. It’s about the color and the form and the way the art activates the space.”
For Carland, it’s also the freedom of expression allowed in the style, which challenges artists to be more bold.
“I could see a lot of freedom in this show,” Carland said. “I had the sense that people were really stretching and expressing a lot… I saw more boldness in people’s work than I had before, which I think the abstract theme lends itself to doing that, so that’s appreciated. We have not done a lot of abstract exhibits and it’s encouraging us to maybe think of doing more in the future. It’s an art form that anyone can engage in; it doesn’t have to be their main style. You can be a representational artist and still be trying to do something in an abstract way, so it offers a lot of freedom for the artists, and I think that the artists really embrace that, and there’s a lot of very striking work in the show. People have been really responding to it, we’ve sold three pieces already since (last) Thursday.”
The show had a soft opening last Thursday, with about 25 people invited to the gallery — mainly the participating artists — to meet with and hear from Girard as she announced the prizes, with “Untitled acrylic” by Sharlene Hyland taking home top honors, followed by welded scrap metal and gold leaf sculpture “Surf” by Laura White Carpenter in second and acrylic painting “Blue Melody” by Ann O’Brien finishing third. Honorable mentions went to oil and cold wax painting “Energy surge” by Diane Brown, photograph “Shadows #5” by Lenny Rumpler, oil and cold wax painting “letting go” by Diana Sartor and mixed media pieces “Down the road” by Harry Buffum and “Spring” by Linda Peduzzi.
Additionally, Girard created her own award for the show, which she titled the Award for Bravery, and gave it to Janet McCraw for her acrylic collage titled “Toy box.”
“I believe there is a certain obsession in the development of an exciting piece,” Girard wrote. “The voyage of elements and variety in this piece created a playful visual language. The fragments and layers felt experimental and fresh. This is a brave and exciting work which invites the viewer to stay awhile.”
In addition to the cash prizes given out to the other winners, McCraw received an original acrylic piece by Girard, titled “Inner Harbor.”
“A lot of this was done because of the work that she wanted to put into it,” Fong said. “In fact, she was extremely generous. She donated the award money, and in fact she added another award which we didn’t have originally, which she called the Award for Bravery and Experimentation, which I think tells a little bit about what she thinks about it, as far as breaking the boundaries and getting out of your comfort zone and just experimenting with artistic media, whatever that is for an individual artist.”
“Driven To Abstraction” is on display at the SCAA’s Helme House gallery in the heart of Kingston through June 12 during gallery hours of 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. It will also be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Spring Pottery & Art Sale, which will be held behind the gallery building at 2587 Kingstown Road.
For more information, visit their website, southcountyart.org.
