JAMESTOWNN, R.I. — The Jamestown Arts Center is hosting its latest exhibit, “Weaving Together,” which runs through March 13 and features pieces from artists belonging to four local organizations – Artists’ Exchange, Flying Shuttles, Looking Upwards and Outsider Collective – that work with and support artists with disabilities. Each organization emphasizes the importance of working together and intertwining ideas and methods of creating.
“In this current moment, we’re excited to have an exhibit with a theme around connectedness and warmth and vibrancy,” JAC Executive Director Maureen Coleman said in a video tour of the gallery posted to the gallery’s Instagram page.
Supporting organizations that work with artists with disabilities and displaying those artists’ pieces has become part of the JAC’s mission.
“This is our 10th year,” Coleman said. “We just celebrated our anniversary for Jamestown Arts Center, and this is the fifth time we’ve collaborated with groups who support artists with disabilities.”
For the exhibit, artists mainly utilized yarn, fabric, paper, leaves, branches and more. The materials were woven together into a wide array of patterns and displays – as well as hats and clothing – to represent the themes and vent frustrations about living in a pandemic and trying to overcome the challenges that brings.
Several of the pieces were created by multiple groups – if not all four at once – which allowed the artists to collaborate and build connections, even if they may not have been in the same room.
“We had artists from different programs and different organizations working on the same pieces even if they weren’t actually together,” Out of the Box Studios Arts Director Casey Weibust said.
The exhibit’s feature piece, “Quite Frankly” by Dawn Mallozzi, is an interwoven yarn piece that includes quotes from a poem like: “Quite frankly I’m sick of the whole damn thing/Sorry to be so blunt/That’s just who I am/Something’s gotta give.”
“That is in regards to, as you might have picked up on, the coronavirus pandemic, which closed the studios and the galleries we work with for quite some time,” Nate Carroll, a director at Looking Upwards, said.
Like several other pieces in the exhibit, it is a departure from the usual medium of its artist.
“Dawn has been working with Downtown Designs for 10 years and she is primarily a jeweler, so it’s fascinating that this (piece) becomes the centerpiece of the show, because this is the first time that she has actually used a loom,” Carroll said.
The exhibit also features an interactive outdoor component, located at two walls in the back of the JAC parking lot, where visitors can help weave together a pattern.
“We will also have an installation in the front of the building in February, but right now the two that are in the back parking lot are open for anyone from the community to come and there will be instructions on how you can participate,” Weibust said. “But it’s basically a board then a wall with nails, and you can attach the string that we provide and the yarn that we provide from nail to nail and it’s going to be really abstract and really colorful, so just come and enjoy it. No experience necessary.”
“Weaving Together” will be on display at the JAC through March 13 during normal gallery hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. With COVID-19 precautions in mind, the gallery is open to up to five people from the same household at a time, and the JAC strongly encourages guests to make reservations by calling (401) 560-0979, while noting that private tours can also be arranged during non-gallery hours.
While “Quite Frankly” and some other pieces have already been sold, many are still available through the Exhibitions Store on the JAC’s website, which will be available for pickup at the gallery following the exhibit’s conclusion.
For more information on the Jamestown Arts Center, visit their website, jamestownartcenter.org, or check out their gallery tour and more pictures and videos on their Instagram page, @jamestownartscenter.
