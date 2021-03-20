SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With the past year leading many to look within themselves and around at the world and point out flawed systems, injustices and unsustainable practices, the latest set of solo shows at the Hera Gallery delves into some of the darker sides of human civilization and the impact humans have on each other and the environment around them throughout generations with “Kali Yuga” by Jason E. Smith and “Remnants” by Sarah Swift, both of which run through April 3.
“Kali Yuga,” which is a Sanskrit term for the fourth cycle of human decline and means strife, discord, quarrel and contention, features 19 pieces of mixed media, the vast majority of which utilize reclaimed doors and leans heavily on symbolism representing history, mythology and religious belief systems to challenge the notions of authority and the damage done by those who wield it.
“’Kali Yuga’ is a moment in time in a period of strife and chaos,” Smith said. “It is me genuinely questioning the authority seen and unseen as well as the inconsistencies going on around us in the world. The ‘programming’ of humans to just do their part in the ‘hive’ is an issue that bothers me. I question authority because just because someone has power and control doesn’t make them right. There is so much mental illness in the world and misguided occult belief systems that trickles down to brainwash the masses.”
For Smith, the exhibit allows him to better explain these notions through his work.
“I want to open people’s minds up to what’s really going on without sugarcoating and sweeping issues under the rug,” Smith said. “This exhibition allowed me to get some things off my chest in the form of art that I can’t discuss with most people on a day to day basis. It is a ‘connecting of the dots’ exercise demonstrating how so many paths of study intersect and art is the vehicle to bring the information to light.”
A member artist at Hera since 2014, Smith is inspired by historical, ancient mythological and cultural ideas, human origins, mysticism, religious beliefs, and symbolism, all of which come into play with “Kali Yuga” as he ties them into the contemporary world to tackle such issues as the long term impacts of colonialism and dark energy on the world.
“The exhibition Kali Yuga is a culmination of years of study into the esoteric realms of mythology, symbolism, duality, religion, metaphysics, social issues, art history and ancient sculpture and relics,” Smith said. “Symbolism is a dominating factor in this show. Symbols are more powerful than words and have been used throughout our known existence everywhere. Symbols can have several different meanings and are unfortunately perverted and inverted as well.”
He chose to go with reclaimed doors as his main medium for the exhibit after looking to challenge himself more.
“I always push myself to get out of my comfort zone and I went from 6” x 6” and 18” x 24” works to 79” x 32” double sided doors,” Smith said. I thought it would be interesting to showcase dual sides of each piece to be essentially two paintings in one, (as) most people only display one side of a door in a gallery setting.”
Additionally, Smith said doors offered more options than some smaller traditional canvases or other media.
“The doors allowed me to be a little looser and free with a vivid a la prima painting style mixed with metallics and glossy gel mediums,” Smith said. “I love detail so I tried to put elements of different styles and approaches to art in each piece. The doors were collected over the last 7 years and allowed me to work large scale without framing time and costs and provided an interesting and new canvas to give people a reason to get out and appreciate quality art.”
Overall, Smith hopes his solo show challenges the viewer to think more critically and look at the bigger picture behind the troubles in this world.
“I want visitors to be heavily engaged with the work because it is very deep on many levels and contains aspects of human history throughout many time periods,” Smith said. “I want people to appreciate the deep thought, connect to the imagery (and) recognize, research, hours of executing my visions and to make people aware of events going on in the world are more sinister than what our media portrays.”
For “Remnants,” the first solo show for Swift following her time as gallery director, Swift utilized reclaimed and recycled wool, plastic bags, clothing, napkins and other materials in the 14 pieces displayed to explore the ever growing disconnect between people and nature.
“This body of work explores the ever changing cycles within organic phenomena, and our growing disassociation to the earth, despite our deep primordial connection with the environment around us,” Swift said. “Remnants looks specifically at ‘what gets left behind’ from our human existence in a multitude of ways, both physical and emotional. I have considered the power of memory and psychological remnants within human interaction, trauma, and change.”
In particular, Swift says as humanity has modernized and industrialized, it’s created a myriad of issues for the environment in the name of convenience.
“I look at our cultural modernization and our growing separation from the harsh existence within the natural world,” Swift said. “Our obsession with ‘easier, faster, lighter, smarter’ and the priority of human convenience, easily seem to outweigh a mindful relationship with the natural world. We create a path of destruction in our wake, blinders on, expecting the whole world for ourselves.”
Swift drew her inspiration for the work from her deep love and interest in organic matter and the patterns in nature that can be found mimicked in all things, both macro and micro.
“My parents were both marine biologists and it influenced all my early work through school and continued on into my professional practice,” Swift said. “My first solo show at Hera Gallery in 2018, FLUX: Cycles of Change, focused on earlier versions of this same body of work, looking at natural cycles of build-up and breakdown found in organic phenomena. I love this idea that everything in this world is in a constant state of flux, ebbing and flowing and reacting to everything around it, both emotionally and molecularly. I think this naturally led to ‘Remnants.’ I started thinking about “what is left behind” after these interactions happen, and the concept of documenting or preserving an experience or sentiment that has already passed, only by its leftover impact. There is a law of thermodynamics that it takes more energy to create that it does to destroy, and I started thinking quite heavily about the negative impacts and severe dissociation that we are having with our planet we depend so heavily on.”
As her first show post serving as Gallery Director for Hera, Swift says she’s enjoying being on the artist member end.
“It has been great, it is always fun being on the artist end for a change,” Swift said. “It is great having (new Gallery Director) Sonja (Czekalski) already taking on tasks and getting into the swing of things at the gallery. I’m enjoying doing freelance work and getting my life adjusted to a move soon to the (Pacific Northwest).”
With “Remnants,” Swift was able to incorporate a large amount of recycled, upcycled and reclaimed materials, something she’s been looking to do for a while. One of her favorite materials to work with is plastic bags.
“They are durable, malleable, and great to add bulk and dimension to the work as well as super small intricate details,” Swift said. “I have my “plastic bag service” of friends and artists who supply me with an accumulated 250- 400 bags a month from their own use. My favorites are Providence Journal newspaper bags because they are already post consumer recycled, so the color variety is amazing depending on what that batch was that week.”
She also utilized old fabric, clothing and scraps of yarn and other materials for her other work as well as friends’ works and has produced a lot of natural dyes to create her desired colors, particularly utilizing avocados, onion skins, cabbage, purple carrot, woad and indigo.
“I have fallen in love with natural dying for a few years,” Swift said. “Because of the fact that nothing is toxic like many other dyes processes, I can experiment somewhat mindlessly in my kitchen and just explore the colors and the science of it all. There is something wonderfully womanly and witchy about creating a giant dye vat out of familiar and loved ingredients from our everyday: understanding we should all strive to find a deeper relationship to these materials around us. I love the uncertainty of dye, and its reaction to different materials. Color pigments will react completely differently depending on the materials being dyed, how long they sit in the color, and how many times the dye vat has been used and color extracted. It’s a never ending playground of color. Many pieces in this show were heavily inspired by experimenting with these organic materials and processes.”
Additionally, she utilizes old chicken wire for several of her 3D sculpture pieces.
“One of my biggest goals for this show was to experiment with new ideas of framing and dimensionality, using chicken wire to create giant three dimensional sculptures that stand off the wall, and that I used as a framework to weave into,” Swift said. “The new addition of larger scale and color relating spatially, add completely new depth that is going to influence the newest body of work I focus on moving forward.”
Overall, Swift says she hopes those who view her exhibit don’t just see the material, but feel it as well.
“My work is very tactile and I love that many people want to interact and touch it. I think there is an inherent human want to feel and touch texture- its a sensory experience we often underestimate,” Swift said. “I love the interaction with items that are woven together so energetically: they can exist individually and be recognizable materials close up (micro), but then also exist as a whole textural entity (macro). I suppose if the show can make people interact and explore the work and its intricacies then I am happy. I hope viewers are moved to take a moment to consider their own tendencies in relation to eco-conscious choices. I would love for every person to respond in some positive, super eco-conscious way, but the truth is I just hope I can make them think a little, and be inspired seeing something new made out of something as basic as a dyed napkin or plastic bag.”
“Kali Yuga” and “Remnants” are on display at the Hera Gallery, located at 10 High Street in Wakefield, through April 3. The gallery is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the pieces can be viewed in entirety on the Hera Gallery’s website by visiting heragallery.org/kaliyuga-renmants.
