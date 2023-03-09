SOUTH KINGSTOWN — The next generation of local artists will have their work on display throughout the spring at the McGrath Judicial Complex’s courthouse.
As a part of South Kingstown’s 300th anniversary celebration, drawings, paintings, photographs, and mixed media from the students of South Kingstown’s public, charter and private schools will be exhibited until May 5, at 4800 Tower Hill Rd. – from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“The art exhibit is a long running tradition with the courthouse, but it’s only been professional artists from the community and adults. This is the first one that included children … the first-ever children exhibit at the courthouse,” South Kingstown High School Fine Arts Department Chair Gail Saborio said.
There are 5-10 pieces of art from each contributing South Kingstown school; grades K-12 will be represented.
“When you think about a community, it includes all the members of the community. Not only the adults, but down to the youngest of young artists,” Saborio said. “It’s a really nice way to get the young people to get to be acknowledged as important, valued members of the community.”
The art display is sponsored by The Glass Station Studio and Gallery in Wakefield.
The art lines the walls of the main lobby and is of a mixed display.
“It looks really cute when a younger kid’s drawing is next to an older kid’s (art),” Saborio said.
‘Art in the Courthouse,’ has been a tradition for over two decades; organized by retired state Supreme Court Justice Gilbert V. Indeglia. Indeglia is also an honorary chair for the South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Steering Committee.
Saborio said, through taking in the variety of work, it’s good to see the visual progression of the town’s children – with the art illustrating their expression and development.
“Kids need art,” Saborio said. “…art is for everybody.”
A full list of events for the town’s 300th anniversary celebration can be found at southkingstownri.com/sk300.
