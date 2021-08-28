SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Art enthusiasts — or perhaps just supportive patrons — looking to get a good “steal” on a deal should start checking out the South County Art Association’s display for its Great Art Heist fundraiser.
This annual benefit for the association gives art lovers a chance to select favorite pieces in this specific collection for the event. Whether mixed media, a painting, ceramic design, photography or pottery, they also get an opportunity to have some fun.
“They can go directly to the piece and grab it. The idea is to get in and out fast,” said Kathleen Carland, SCAA executive director, and so long as the piece hasn’t been “stolen” by someone else.
Displays and time to “case the joint,” such as looking at available pieces, runs from now through Sept. 18 as the collection builds and when the ticketed fundraiser will be held. Interested patrons pay $75 per ticket, which allows the holder to choose whichever art piece they want if it’s available.
“It’s always nice to be first before anything is taken, but people should have back-up items on their list should their preferred one is gone,” said Carland. Art obtained through the $75-ticket price will have at least that estimated value, but often more, she said.
SCAA is a non-profit arts organization which began in 1929. This fundraiser helps to promote greater public participation in the arts within the community. The organization offers membership, education, juried and organized exhibitions and shared artistic experiences.
The money raised goes toward the association’s $300,000 budget, which includes maintaining two historic buildings and having five staff members assist with its galleries and other work.
This year marks a return to in-person choices, which last year due to COVID-19 and various social distancing restrictions went virtual. Carland explained that the association, located at 2610 Kingstown Road, Kingston, will also allow virtual participation this year for people uncomfortable with being close to others.
Beyond displaying art work, the association works to cultivate a passion for it within patrons and others attending its classes.
SCAA’s variety of mixed media art classes draw the inner artist to re-discover old talents, to see possibility in unknown skills and to find new experiences through experimentation and involvement in classes.
The association’s offerings range from painting, printmaking and sculpture to pottery, drawing and photography.
For instance, in the sculpture category is stone carving. The thought brings flash backs of scenes in the 1960s television cartoon show, “The Flintstones,” of Barney Rubble and Fred Flintstone in this romanticized Stone Age having fun making stone figures.
In this real-life art class, though, the Wynnes, Alan, 69, and Patty, 63, of Narragansett, teach students to carve images with hammers and chisels from limestone and marble.
“Over the years I really learned to love it and my wife also was also becoming proficient in stone carving, so we started teaching the class,” Alan Wynne told The Independent in a 2020 interview.
“I tend to carve whatever my mood is for the particular stone. It’s not like I’m always doing figurative work or abstract. It’s a little of whatever my feeling is,” he said.
His wife, Patty, added, “We do a lot of outdoor pieces and usually we do those in granite. In our yard we have like a sculpture garden. It’s really whatever we feel like. I carved a harp and actually put strings in it.”
Artists, like the Wynnes, find in SCAA a place to demonstrate their work and cultivate interest among others. It helps to keep the mission of SCAA alive, Carland said, and the Great Heist also gives artists a chance to display their works.
They may be viewed in the Helme House Gallery at the association’s offices on Kingstown Road. Visitors can also vote for the People’s Choice Awards. That aids artists donating work. It makes them eligible to win one of three People’s Choice Awards: a free ticket to the heist, she said.
Fostering a love for the arts is just one part of their mission.
Recently SCAA started a program called the Student Exhibition Series in which they invite one Rhode Island high school student to exhibit a piece of their artwork in each of their exhibitions.
Not only does this open the professional gallery experience to them, it also gives them a sense of pride. SCAA believes that art is made by and for all ages and that creative expression unites all generations.
Another example of community outreach is a mural that is permanently hanging in the Peace Dale Library. It is composed of over 100 canvas tiles painted with different scenes.
The staff and volunteers held public painting events and asked participants to paint what they think South County means to them. The four-foot mural is composed a variety of scenes including the beach, nature and people. It is indicative of the community spirit felt by all the participants.
SCAA also has one of the largest pottery studios in the state. It started as a co-op in 1970 and has grown to have 52 pottery members and a wide range of beginner to advanced pottery classes.
Each year, SCAA has supported the Rhode Island Food Bank. In the past, its participating potters donated over 100 bowls they created in the studio. The fundraiser, called “Empty Bowls,” is an international project to fight hunger that is personalized by artists and art organizations on a community level all over the world.
Carland put it bluntly. “Art is important. It touches you in ways that other things can’t. The way it surprises people is amazing,” she said.
