Mosey Beat from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania are a groovy power trio who like to make people dance while providing a mellow vibe. They have a growing presence within their local scene and they’ve also been venturing out to other venues around the Northeast, including Southern Rhode Island this week as guitarist and vocalist Taylor O’Connor, his brother Blair on drums and vocals and bassist Thomas Hart come to Pump House Music Works in Wakefield for a headline set tomorrow night. Joining them on the show, which begins at 8 p.m., will be local acts Plastyc Peachez and Kench. Folks can expect live improvisation and funky rhythms for an ideal way to spend a Friday night.
O’Connor and I had a talk ahead of the show about how the band started, musical influences, being a self-taught guitarist, recording live performances and plans for the rest of the spring and the early days of summer.
Rob Duguay: How did you guys get together to start Mosey Beat? What’s the origin story behind the band?
Taylor O’Connor: Myself and my brother Blair started the band and then we had a couple different bass players until we landed on Thomas. We began back in 2012 just playing acoustic and djembe, then we turned it into a full electric band.
RD: You guys exhibit a blend of funk, progressive rock and improvisational jamming, so what would you say are your common influences and how would you describe your song writing process?
TO: Some of our common influences span from classic rock and artists like the Grateful Dead, but more modern bands too like Umphrey’s McGee, Dopapod and other stuff of the sort. There’s also a funk influence from bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but our songwriting process really comes down to having a riff from either myself, Thomas or even Blair singing something to us. Everyone is usually able to contribute without any sort of ego to develop a certain thing while not being attached to what the original idea was. We eventually form it into whatever the outcome is going to be in the song and each of us are part of the writing process in that way lyrically as well. That’s kind of how we write tunes, we go in with a little bit of an idea and we just keep going from there.
RD: Very cool. You’re a self-taught guitarist, so how did you go about learning the instrument without an instructor? Did you follow any instructional books, or did you just sound out the riffs and chords?
TO: I was a drummer before I played guitar, so I had probably 10 years on drums before I picked up the guitar. I was getting jazz lessons on drums, so I knew how to rehearse and how to practice, and I was also in the marching band and stuff like that when I started learning guitar. I had a good foundation for how to learn an instrument, but I got into the guitar because my older brother was taking guitar lessons and I just grabbed his grabber and started messing around with it. Then I got a chord book, I learned all of the chords out of it and I kept writing my own tunes. When I started learning other peoples tunes, I would pick up different chords and riffs and it wasn’t until five or six years of playing guitar that I finally got a book on scales.
I then learned what the scales were and the different modes. A couple years after doing that, I started taking lessons, but I only did two or three months worth with a local instructor where I live in Pennsylvania named Skip. He’s a Berklee guy but he taught me a little bit about both jazz and classical guitar, but that was my only formal training.
RD: You guys have a live music archive on your website at moseybeat.com, so how do you go about recording your live performances? Do you just let the sound engineer know beforehand or is it more complex?
TO: Most of the stuff we have on our archive is recorded by ourselves. We used to just have a Zoom recorder out in the crowd and capture the audio that way, but just this past year we have done our recordings through our own mixing board. We invested in microphones and a mixing board that can be used as a live recorder as well as a live soundboard. We’ve been able to get multitrack recordings from our own shows, which has been awesome. We then bring them back home, mix them and put them up if we felt like there were exceptional jams going on that night.
There’s also a couple live releases that we have on Spotify, one from a festival and another in a theater. The theater one I think was done through a soundboard with an X-Y mic while the one from the festival is a multitrack recording. In those cases, we let them know that we’d like to get audio if we could and they did what they could for us.
RD: It sounds pretty sweet that you have this set up. What are Mosey Beat’s plans after the upcoming show at Pump House Music Works?
TO: We got a few things that we can’t announce yet, but after the show we have this 420 Fest happening at Sherman Showcase in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and it’s a multi-band bill. We have a lot of local bar gigs and we’re going to be part of a festival out in Pittsburgh called the Funky Fest Family Campout with the band Habitat that hosts it. Baked Shrimp, who have been touring the Northeast a lot recently, are going to be on the bill as well. There’s a couple more bar shows in between here and there, then we’ll be back in Pittsburgh for a private event. We’re going to be in and out of Pittsburgh for about two months and we’ll have a lot of stuff going on where we’re based in Bethlehem along with a date in Vermont in July.
