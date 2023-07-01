KINGSTON, R.I. — “Go Figure,” the South County Art Association’s current exhibition, opened last week to excitement over the subject matter and buzz around an amazing community response that yielded 209 individual entries.
Though the Art Association is best known for its land- and seascapes, the “Go Figure” call for entries brought in many depictions of human figures. A total of 85 pieces were selected for the exhibit.
Painter Burl Dawson, who placed first overall in the show, created the self-portrait called “Me Painting Me,” which was actually created after he had painted the first version, which is depicted in the winning piece.
Dawson explained that as he was painting, his studio mate Kim asked him to look up from his painting to take his picture, which inspired him further.
“When she showed me the picture,” Dawson explained, I said ‘Oh my God! This is too cool!’ So I decided I would do the painting again.”
The painting depicts Dawson smiling at his easel, wearing a yellow shirt, with the canvas of himself behind him.
Dawson has been a member of the SCAA continuously for the past five years, but remembers being a member over 30 years ago as well. He currently teaches classes at the SCAA.
Jason Fong, the SCAA’s Exhibitions Director, shared that he, too, enjoyed the works that were submitted toward the theme.
“The gallery does have a different feel this month,” Fong said. “The predominance of figures/people in this exhibit, I think makes this show particularly engaging.”
Michael McCarthy earned third place with his painting “Madame M” in oil on canvas. “Madame M” started as a portrait of his wife, Madeline, who halfway through its creation decided she did not wish to have her face on canvas.
Without a head for his figure, McCarthy sought inspiration elsewhere, using a publicity photo he found online of his daughter, Meghan, who creates children’s books.
McCarthy’s painting is inspired by John Singer Sargent’s very famous work, “Portrait of Madame X,” which is currently exhibited at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. McCarthy explained he is a fan of Singer Sargent’s style and wanted to pay homage to his body of work.
Oddly enough, and despite having placed third in the show, McCarthy said he plans to modify the painting further once the exhibition is complete.
“I’m not done with it, actually,” he said.
McCarthy intends to modify skin tones and the woman’s facial features.
The exhibition’s juror and local artist David Waterman Shock shared his feeling about the works he judged and his unique history with the South County Art Association.
“There were several things I was impressed and surprised by,” he said about the entries he judged.
Schock shared via his website that he is influenced in his own painting by Wyeth, Sargent, Hopper, Homer, Sorolla, Monet, and Degas. He explained he is best known for his figurative painting including portrait work.
“I’ve kept track of the Art Association for a long period of time because my grandmother, Mary Schock, was very active there in the 1940s and 50s,” he said.
He explained his grandmother was a serious amateur artist who had completed a correspondence course with Norman Rockwell.
“I’m not sure how Jason found me — or whoever did — and invited me to jury this show,” he shared.
Despite being unaware of how the connection happened, Schock explained he was thrilled with the pairing.
“I think the focus of the show was a nice choice,” he said.
In addition to his connection with the subject matter, Schock also connected to his family’s history with the South County Art Association and his grandparents’ time owning a home and living in Kingston.
“Go Figure” runs at the South County Art Association until July 15. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. The SCAA is located at 2587 Kingstown Road in Kingston.
