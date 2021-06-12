SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For over a year, the Theatre By The Sea, like many venues around the world, has sat empty in Wakefield, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting a hold on the venue’s lively stage shows and performances — a staple of the South County summer entertainment scene.
Now, as Rhode Island, along with much of the nation, begins to come out of pandemic, the Theatre By The Sea is making its return. It has announced its first batch of Summer Concert Series events for July, along with an encore performance of the hit Broadway musical “Mamma Mia!”
“Although we will not be producing the five musicals we had originally planned for this summer, we are putting together an exciting schedule of events, which will begin on July 9,” Theatre By The Sea owner Bill Hanney said. “We already have commitments from four outstanding artists and are in communication with several others for our Summer Concert Series.”
The shows are scheduled for July 9, 10, 16, 23 and 31. All will have 8 p.m. start times and feature a variety of local and national talent. “Mamma Mia!” will run Aug. 18 through Sept. 5 from Tuesdays to Sundays, starting with an 8 p.m. premiere on Aug. 18 and ending with a Sept. 5 late afternoon matinee at 5 p.m., while all three Saturdays during the run will see performances at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively.
The remainder of the 2021 subscription season was pushed back to 2022 in April due to concerns over COVID-19.
“We are hopeful that the majority of the population will have been vaccinated and that the regulations will have changed substantially, allowing us to return to our beloved barn,” Hanney said in April.
The first act coming to Theatre By The Sea is Rhode Island native and jazz, pop and Broadway singer Nicolas King, whose “Hindsight’s 2020” tour will come through the venue for two shows on July 9 and 10. A stage performer since he was four, King appeared in multiple Broadway productions as a child, including “Beauty and the Beast,” “A Thousand Clowns” and “Hollywood Arms.” As a young adult, he served as a frequent opening act for his mentor, Broadway legend Liza Minnelli.
For the “Hindsight’s 2020” tour, King is accompanied by the Mike Renzi Trio for a show celebrating the ups and downs of 2020 — a year now, thankfully, in our hindsight.
Stand-up comedian, singer and actress Poppy Champlin brings her new show, “On the Funny Side of the Street with Poppy Champlin,” to the Theatre By The Sea on July 16. A native of Chicago and longtime South Kingstown resident, Champlin is a graduate of both the University of Rhode Island and the Second City Improv Training Center and is known for her quick wit, upbeat personality and array of song parodies. The winner of America’s Funniest Real Woman on The Joan Rivers Show, Champlin has toured all over the world and has been featured on such shows as Entertainment Tonight and Oprah, as well as such networks as Showtime, Comedy Central, VH-1 and HBO. She is the founder and producer of The Queer Queens of Qomedy tour. When not performing, Champlin can be found teaching stand-up comedy classes at The Courthouse Center for the Arts.
Woonsocket native and singer Emily Luther will perform at the Theatre By The Sea on July 23 for “Emily Luther in Concert.” A Season 13 contestant on “The Voice” and graduate of the famed Berklee College of Music, Luther first went viral in 2011 for her cover of Adele’s “Someone Like You,” which she performed with fellow Berklee student and singer Charlie Puth. The cover got the pair featured on “The Ellen Degeneres Show,” which landed both of them their first record deals. Since then, Luther has performed a variety of contemporary pop and jazz and has performed with such artists as Dionne Warwick and Yolanda Adams.
The final announced artist so far of the 2021 Summer Concert Series is Emmy winner Liz Callaway, who will bring “Liz Callaway in Concert” with pianist Alex Rybeck to Theatre By The Sea on July 31. A longtime veteran of Broadway, Callaway was a member of the original casts of “Miss Saigon,” “The Three Musketeers” and “The Look of Love,” spent five years playing the character of Grizabella in “Cats” and was nominated for a Tony for her role as Lizzie Fields in “Baby.” Additionally, she served as the singing voice of Anastasia in the 1997 hit animated movie “Anastasia,” with the song “Journey to the Past” receiving an Academy Award nomination. Callaway will perform her songs from “Anatasia” as well as “Cats,” “Baby” and more Broadway, film and pop songs with Rybeck backing her up on piano.
Theatre By The Sea says additional dates and artists will be announced in the near distant future. Tickets for the shows cost between $29 and $52, with additional fees possibly applying, and can be purchased online by going to theatrebythesea.com or calling (866) 811-4111. Discounted rates for groups of 10 or more are available by calling (401) 782-3800 Extension 112. Theatre By The Sea is located at 364 Cards Pond Rd. in Wakefield.
For more information and further show updates and announcements, visit theatrebythesea.com.
