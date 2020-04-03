NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — With many Rhode Islanders finding themselves out of a job at least temporarily with little to no source of income as the COVID-19 pandemic grows, the need for support from local food pantries is growing, and the case in no different for the residents of North Kingstown and the North Kingstown Food Pantry, an emergency food pantry run through the Rhode Island Community Food Bank for town residents in need.
“We are seeing a lot more people who are asking to come to the pantry,” North Kingstown Food Pantry President Kim Page said, adding that while the end of the month has always been their busiest time, the current situation has raised the need even further.
“We can easily have all of our appointments fill up and we are putting on more appointments,” Page said, adding that their usual daily number of 12 appointments, or shopping as they call it, has risen to 20.
“We’re prepared that we can see about 20 clients a day and we’re getting the calls that all of our appointments were filled for this week,” Page said.
During normal shopping appointments, clients are let in for about 15 minutes and can choose from a number of different items based on their family size, but with the number of cases of COVID-19 continuously rising, the Rhode Island Department of Health has advised food banks to not hold such sessions for fear of contamination, leading the NKFP to try a new approach: pre-bagged items of basic food and necessities based on the sizes and needs of the families with appointments.
“This is how we’ve prepped for this week so the people don’t need to come into the pantry and we can minimize our contact with them and we’ll have the bags already set up according to family size for the people have appointments,” Page said. “We are putting on more appointments since (pre-bagging) because clients aren’t shopping, it is the sort of thing that we can make the bags ahead of time and everything will be a little bit quicker.”
As an emergency food bank, the NKFP is open to any North Kingstown resident that says they’re in need, according to Page.
“The main thing for coming to the food pantry is you have to live in North Kingstown and you have to have a need,” Page said. “We take your word if you have a need, we don’t ask for any proof, but we do ask for proof that you live in North Kingstown , so we’re looking for a utility bill or something like that.”
While the need has increased, Page says the support from the North Kingstown community has as well, something especially important as they anticipate the number of families served to increase even further.
“One of the things we are seeing is that the North Kingstown community has really responded in terms of right now giving to our PayPal account has been about 10 times the amount it is for a monthly period during this time of year and we’re not at the end of the month yet, so that makes me feel really good that people have responded,” Page said. “But saying that, we are prepared that normally we see about 250 families a month and we’re prepared (for) that we think as we go into April and May that those numbers will double and maybe triple, because we know that as time goes on and more and more jobs stop, there’s going to be more people that don’t have any income that turn to us.”
In terms of needs, Page says currently the NKFP is especially in need of such food items as pancake mix, syrup, jelly, cereal, hearty soups, canned fruits such as peaches, pairs (and) fruit cocktails, pasta sauce and any sort of granola bars and nutritional snacks. While the pantry always appreciates and accepts any food donations, Page recommends people strongly consider donating money directly to the pantry that they can use to replenish needed food supplies.
“The biggest thing that we’ve been telling folks is that if they want to give to the pantry, we can make a dollar stretch farther than most people can,” Page said. “If you go to the store and you go to buy a can of green beans and you get a sale and the green beans will be a dollar a can, but through the Rhode Island Food Bank many times we can get five cans for a dollar just because of the quantities that they’re buying in.”
In addition to food, the pantry also offers toiletries and other sanitary products such as hand sanitizer, toothpaste and toothbrushes and encourages people to donate such items as they cannot be purchased with money donated to the pantry, which goes specifically to food, or with SNAP money and rely on donations or special grants.
Still, they’ve made sure they’re able to include these items in pre-bagged packages for families.
“We consider those essentials and so we’ve also made sure that we’re able to give folks who come this week to the pantry two rolls of toilet paper, a bar of soap and toothpaste, maybe an extra toothbrush, those sort of things because those are needed,” Page said.
For those who may be new to applying, Page says to contact the pantry directly and ensures that everyone who has a need will have it fulfilled.
“I would tell them to call the food pantry and if the line is busy to basically leave a message and someone will get back to you,” Page said. “Maybe it won’t be as quickly as they would hope, but we will get back to everyone and if they can’t get through the line and they’re really desperate, they can always email the food pantry. I see all the emails and I pass them right on to (NKFP Operations Manager) Stephen (Souls). We will make sure that people get an appointment and we’ll get one to them pretty quickly. What we just ask is that they show some proof that they live in North Kingstown and they say that they need food. We’re an emergency food bank and so by the rules of the Rhode Island Community Food Bank we do not turn people away.”
For those in the community who have the means to give and have been, Page says their generosity is priceless.
“We feel extremely thankful to the people in North Kingstown who have really been helping us out,” Page said. “Right now we just feel so blessed by the amount of giving that people have done to the food pantry and that while we know this need is really going to increase, we feel like we’re going to be able to meet the need. People have just been really generous, it’s overwhelming to us when we’ve talked as a board because we’ve gotten together in like twos and threes and we just sit there together like ‘wow, can you believe how much people have helped out? It is so phenomenal,’ so we’re very thankful.”
The North Kingstown Food Pantry is located in the little red schoolhouse at 445 School Street and is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Those looking for assistance or more information can call the pantry at (401) 885-3663 or email them at nkfoodpantry@gmail.com. Donations via PayPal are accepted on their website, https://sites.google.com/site/northkingstownfoodpantry/home.
