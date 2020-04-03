Charlestown, RI (02880)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 47F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.