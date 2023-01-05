When it comes to two-piece bands these days, music fans will probably think of the electric blues stylings a la the White Stripes or the Black Keys. Due to both bands’ impact on the rock music landscape over the past 20 years or so, it’s understandable for one to feel that way. Cold Chocolate have a similar set up with guitarist Ethan Robbins and percussionist Ariel Bernstein, but their sound is more distinctive while blending in elements of folk, bluegrass and funk. Tomorrow night at Pump House Music Works in Wakefield, the duo will be performing a bunch of their music in an all ages show beginning at 8 p.m.
I had a talk with Robbins ahead of the show about how he and Bernstein got together to start the band, an album they released last year that was recorded in an old farmhouse, who’d he like to share the stage with the most and more.
Rob Duguay: First off, how did you and Ariel get together to form Cold Chocolate? Did the both of you study music together while at college or did you meet in a different way?
Ethan Robbins: We met while playing music with other people in the Boston area, we just found ourselves on bills together with other people’s groups and then we decided to start our own project together.
RD: Ok, that makes sense. Your latest album, “Duo,” that came out back in June was recorded in an old farmhouse in Maine. How did you guys find this place to make the album? Was it through a friend or family member?
ER: The studio we recorded at is called the Great North Sound Society and it’s owned by a guy named Sam Kassirer who is a musician in the Boston area. A lot of our peers have recorded many albums at this studio that’s a converted farmhouse with the old outbuilding being the main studio space so it’s got a cool little rustic vibe to it. You can sleep there and stay there for as long as you’re recording, which is a cool little factor involved. Instead of having to go home every night and come back in the morning you can record as late as you want and start as early as you want so there’s a lot of freedom there. It gives a nice, relaxed vibe and we like that when we’re recording.
We’ve been friends with Sam for a while, he actually recorded our second to most recent album “Down The Line” and he played keys on it as well. We thought it would be fun to do our next album in his space, little did we know it would be the last thing we’d do in 2020 for quite a while.
RD: I can totally see why, especially with the pandemic going on at the time. The record has a very raw, genuine sound quality, was that something both you and Ariel were going for during the songwriting and recording process?
ER: Definitely, I’m glad that came across. We recorded the whole album live, every song is just a full take and there’s no overdubs at all including vocals. It’s different from how we’ve done our previous four records but our live sound has changed over the time we’ve been together, it’s been over 10 years at this point. We wanted to just capture something that’s very reflective of what our live sound is like. All of our albums previous to this one were recorded with a full band, but we almost never perform that way.
We’re always performing as a duo, so we wanted to get something out there that’s reflective of what we really sound like live. A lot of the songs on this album, almost all of them, are from a previous album or an old song in our catalog and we wanted to show how those arrangements and those songs sound with us as a duo so that was our real goal. When people hear that we’re a guitar/drum duo, they really don’t know what to make of it because it’s not a very common instrumentation. This album is simply a “this is what we sound like” kind of a thing while being something to have out that’s very accurate to what we’re doing right now.
RD: You always want to capture what you’re doing live on a record, that’s every musician’s goal and to be able to accomplish that is a very cool thing. Cold Chocolate has shared the bill with artists and bands such as Leftover Salmon and Angelique Kidjo along with playing FloydFest in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, FreshGrass in North Adams, Massachusetts and the Rochester International Jazz Festival. Who would you say is your dream musician or band to share the stage with and what’s your favorite festival you’ve ever performed at?
ER: My dream band to share a bill with would probably be the Wood Brothers, that would be a lot of fun.
RD: I can see the similarities.
ER: Yeah, we love that music and their whole vibe has definitely rubbed off on us. We used to be more of an acoustic forward band when we played as a trio with an upright bass player all the time. The Wood Brothers’ style of a trio with an upright bass, guitar and drums is very mind-opening, it created a new space for the power trio thing being done in a totally new way. We really dug that and we followed in their footsteps or at least we’ve tried to. Another band that we love is Watchhouse, formerly known as Mandolin Orange, and they’re a favorite of ours as well.
For the best festival we’ve ever played, the Rochester International Jazz Festival was amazing. We played two shows on a Monday to two sold out huge crowds, it was really fun and they treated us really well. We played FloydFest pretty early on in our career, almost kind of when we started and it’s a huge festival so we were kind of shown what the scene could be one day for us. We got thrown into that one early and we’ve been trying to get back there ever since.
RD: After the show at Pump House Music Works, what are Cold Chocolate’s plans for the next few months?
ER: We’re going on a weekend tour around New England with our first show being at the Pump House along with a show in Vermont and a hometown show. Next weekend we’ll be in the studio finishing up a covers album, so we’ve been working on that while covering sentimental songs from the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. That’s been in the works since late 2021 so we’re trying to finish that up later this month. Then we’re going to be doing a two-week tour from D.C. down to Florida where we’ll be hitting a lot of places we’ve never been before including Nashville, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sarasota, Florida and Fort Lauderdale. We’ll be pretty far from home, farther than we’ve ever gone so we’re excited about that. We also got a ton of shows in March that’ll bring us as far west as Chicago, so we got lots of hours in the car to look forward to.
