PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “The Inheritance,” the play now opening Trinity Repertory Company’s 2022-23 season, is undeniably long, but it’s also brilliantly acted and directed.
Part 1, which opened Sept. 7, runs a bit over three hours. Part 2, which begins Sept. 22, is another three hours. The two parts then run in repertory until Nov. 6.
In a previous interview, Taavon Gamble, a Matunuck resident and Trinity company member who has a lead role, compared the watch time to a Netflix binge. Fair enough; “The Inheritance” is packed with enough compelling material to be a 10-part series.
The story is about three generations of gay men living in New York City circa 2015-18. The oldest among them still lives with the trauma of the AIDS epidemic. Younger generations are focused on the 2016 election and a time when gay rights were expanding to include LGBTQIA+ issues.
At the center are Eric Glass, a political activist, and Toby Darling, a writer who has found success with a young adult novel that he’s adapting for a play. They have been together for seven years and are recently engaged.
Eric is a nurturer. When asked what love looks like to him, he says, “Taking care of Toby.” Toby loves Eric, but as his writing career takes off, his hubris takes over.
That description belies the depth playwright Matthew López weaves into his opus. He delves into the political or cultural debates that roiled the time period, and he creates enough characters to bring up multiple points of view.
The history serves a purpose and establishes a theme: looking back on where we have been affects how we move forward.
The play’s depth also rests in the personal: the interactions López writes about among friends, between lovers, around different generations. Although the perspective is that of gay men, their concerns belong to all of us: self-confidence, self-awareness or self-absorption; wanting to fit in, looking for approval, figuring out who we are and what are our driving principles; making a marriage work.
That said, the experiences, including sex, are those of gay men, and the talk about sexual encounters is explicit.
López has said his play is inspired by E.M. Forster’s novel “Howard’s End,” a saga of class and money that centered on middle-class sisters who interact with a wealthier couple and an impoverished one. In “The Inheritance,” López adds a third point: generational issues.
In an interesting way of framing the story, López even puts Forster himself, a closeted gay man, in the play as a coach to the “Inheritance” characters as they tell their own stories. Sometimes Forster addresses the characters directly, other times he’s a narrator; he also is a character, Walter.
Walter, an older man, is important to Eric. Toby, meanwhile, is attracted to a younger man, Adam. Each has a back story that affects their present and future. The connections are complex, sometimes surprising but always offering perspective or perhaps disproving assumptions.
Director Joe Wilson Jr. uses the Forster/Walter character effectively and keeps a sure hand on all the interwoven threads of the story; on the emotions, which run high, low and in between; and on a large, engaging cast.
Jack Dwyer, a 2018 graduate of the Brown/Trinity MFA program, never makes a wrong step as Eric Glass, a man who Forster tells us, “didn’t think he was special.” Chingwe Padraig Sullivan, a third-year actor in the Brown/Trinity MFA program, makes an unforgettable debut on the Trinity stage as Adam and in a second role as Leo. Gamble gives a searing performance as Toby Darling, and the inimitable Stephen Thorne is perfect as E.M. Forster and Walter. He’s heartfelt, authentic — and funny.
The playwright works in humor throughout the story, both situational and verbal, in the way the actors deliver their lines.
Also not to be overlooked is the unfussy and flexible set, and sound design that uses subtle noises, from television broadcasts to voices from the past, to good effect. All together, this is a masterful production.
Trinity Rep bills “The Inheritance” as a two-part experience; see Part 1 first, then Part 2. Performances are in the company’s theater, 201 Washington St. Tickets start at $27 and are available at the box office, by calling (401) 351-4242 or online at www.trinityrep/inheritance.
