SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It’s a crash course on acting and theater with the pros from down the street at the Contemporary Theater Co. that kicked off the school year for The Rebel Theater Group at South Kingstown High School.
It has given Sydney Cagnetta the insight she wanted and has helped her cement her involvement with the technical side of theater productions.
“I like making the magic happen backstage, and being a part of the wonders that make the shows that much more incredible,” she said about the program that has for 11 years teamed up the high school students with the community theater professionals who teach them the ropes, the intricacies and the style of making a theater production happen.
Called “Testing, Testing 1234,” the collaboration brings more than 40 high school students together for a little over four weeks to produce, from scratch, four short plays in small teams that they then perform over two nights in October. Last week, the group demonstrated those learned skills live on stage.
However, say CTC Executive Director Chris Simpson and SKHS Theater Director Ryan Muir, the lessons learned will far longer than a couple of days.
Evelyn Gregg, a senior at SKHS, said that “collaborating with the CTC has helped me build my confidence as a performer and as a person. I would not still be in theater today had I not found a community in the CTC with the directors and the other students who encouraged me to take risks and never be afraid to fail.”
Cagnetta agrees the program has helped her become much more confident in her craft.
“I love tech because of my ability to be hands-on, on stage, but also unseen by the audience,” she said. “The collaboration with the CTC has helped me connect with the community of the Rebel Theater Group in a smaller way, where I am able to work with a smaller group of people and get to know them better, but also collaborate with everyone else.”
“It also helps me get a feel of what it would like to do shorter theater shows outside of the high school,” she added.
And that is just the idea he wants students to develop, Muir said. The collaboration is about learning how the professionals work through mentoring and by rehearsing in a real theater rather than only a high school auditorium.
“CTC is a working theater, so they go there and they see these adults there working, rehearsing and getting ready. They see that there is a space for them when you are done with high school, whether it’s professional or on a community level,” he said.
It’s also all about making connections, too, he added.
“The basic way they are helping students is creating relationships. Relationships are very important in theater for building careers, getting parts, and helping with success,” the high school teacher said.
Simpson knows well that value because he attended SKHS from 2000-2004 and was an active member of its drama club before graduating and going to Princeton. He returned to South Kingstown after graduation and created the CTC, making it a growing and major player in Rhode Island community theater.
“We do it primarily because it is a natural fit for us and it is a natural fit for them,” Simpson said, noting that several SKHS students who participated during their high school years have pursued senior acting roles at CTC.
He said these include Rebecca Magnotta, Ashley Macamaux, Laura Kennedy, Sami Avigdor, Maggie Papa and Ari Kassabian.
In 2013, when describing the program then in its third year, he said, “The goal of the project every year is to put the students through a fast-paced rehearsal process for a full show.”
“We use tiny plays because there isn’t time to do a full-length show. It really is everything. From the first conversation, through the design and rehearsal process to tech week and the final show. It’s really condensed. So that’s part of it, to give them the full experience of how we produce a show — just miniature,” he said.
It’s something not missed on Cagnetta.
She said that the most memorable moment of the collaboration this year was actually being able to help out with some of directing parts of the show.
“Both the cast and director I was with this year were so enthusiastic within our small play and I felt that really made me enthusiastic as well when moments got slow or felt less exiting,” she said.
Gregg said that she participated in “Testing, Testing 1234” every year since she was a freshman.
“I remember freshman year after the last show, everyone went to get pizza. I was unsure if I was wanted there, so I tried to sneak in like I usually did. That night, however, one of the seniors saw me and waved at me, pulling me into their conversation, even though we had barely ever talked,” she recalled.
“That moment, to me, really sums up what the spirit of (what) Testing Testing is — a place where everyone is welcomed and no one can sneak around without being roped into a conversation whether they like it or not,” she said.
Magnotta said, “I fell in love with tech at the Contemporary Theater Co. a few years ago. Ever since then, I’ve been involved with tech and took the technical theater class available at SKHS.”
She will be working in the SKHS’s February 2023 performance of “Legally Blonde” and noted that she also participated “Testing, Testing 1234” during previous years and working side-by-side with another student who has since graduated.
“If I did not have that experience with her last year during the collaboration, I would not be the person I am today or be the production stage manager for ‘Legally Blonde.’ Without the opportunity of last year’ ‘Testing, Testing,’ I would not be where I am today,” she said.
