SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Opening night this week at Theater By The Sea offers one of the most popular musical revues — “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra — in musical theater since it was first produced 23 years ago.
“The songs take you on a journey,” said Broadway pianist/conductor Milton Granger, who returns to Theatre By The Sea having previously directed music for “Singin’ in the Rain,” “My Fair Lady,” “Mary Poppins” and “CATS.”
If a sneak preview during rehearsals is any indication, it’s a journey back in time to the sixties, a time when nightclubs were popular, Las Vegas was the place to see top performers at their best and “The Chairman of the Board” Sinatra was defining a generation of music for culture in America, and perhaps elsewhere.
“His sexual energy and knowing — evident in his phrasing, even early on — and sheer charisma spawned the bobby soxers who prefigured those girls and women screaming for Elvis, The Beatles and all the rest,” as Elysa Gardner wrote in a 2015 retrospective about him.
“Sinatra also carried his swagger and irreverence offstage: The various accounts of his womanizing, physical and verbal confrontations and run-ins or near-run-ins with the law rival those attached to anyone from Jerry Lee Lewis to Justin Bieber,” she said.
Greg Santos, who directed last season’s critically acclaimed production of “Million Dollar Quartet,” said in an interview that the production is about the music, no one person plays or resembles Sinatra on purpose.
It’s about the songs. The delivery. The era. The memories. For a younger audience born to a world without the iconic figure — “Old Blue Eyes” died in 1998 in May — it’s about coming to know a legend through his music.
Granger said, “I love this…These are all from the Great American Song Book.” The finger-snapping tribute — accentuating his finger-snapping rhythms that punctuated his performances pulls in many — over 50 in this two-hour show — of those tunes.
Performers sing such classics as “My Way,” “I’ve Got the World on a String,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “New York, New York,” “I Love Paris,” “Chicago, Chicago,” “Cheek to Cheek” and “High Hopes.”
They are about love, survival, sorrow, contemplation, and happiness, to name a few of the themes that resonate with an audience living life in any number of ways, said Santos.
“Everyone has been in love…Frank has distilled that down to small, digestible bits,” he said about the lyrics. Theatre By The Sea performers — all much younger than the older generation remembering Sinatra in his prime — emulate in rehearsal a “timeless” quality about the songs, their meanings and their values to the American culture.
“They are singing music for everyone,” Santos said. “I hope older generations coming will tell younger ones about their memories and the younger ones will share in understanding and developing their own from this performance.”
“It’s a great opportunity for developing relationships,” he said.
There’s no doubt that the Sultan of Swoon did that. Here we are 25 years after he died and over 60 years since he delivered love, lust and longing in a typical Italian light baritone featuring a G to G octave range that later mellowed into F to F with a strong push at the top.
“My Way is a musical tribute to Frank Sinatra who was considered by many to be one of the greatest American singers of our time. It is the only show this season that we have produced previously,” said Bill Hanney, TBTS owner and executive producer.
“It was so well received in 2009 and fit so nicely with this season’s theme that I thought it was a great time to bring it back. Judging from the ticket sales, it looks like audiences agree and are ready to hear this timeless music once again,” he said.
The creative team includes resident scenic designer Kyle Dixon, costume designer Kelly Baker, lighting designer Katie Whittemore, and co-sound designers Don Hanna and Alex Berg, along with Joel Andrew Cote (Stage Manager) and Kaitlin Buttofucco (Assistant Stage Manager), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Thom Warren (Associate Producer).
“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” held its first of two preview performances last night, with another scheduled for tonight. It will then celebrate its official opening night tomorrow and run through June 11.
Performances are scheduled for Tuesday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and Sundays at 5 p.m., with special performance times on Sunday, May 28 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and a special added Wednesday matinee on June 7.
The theatre is located at 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield, RI. Tickets for preview performances, Wednesday, May 24, and Thursday, May 25 are $62, and $65 - $88 for all other performances (additional fees may apply).
For more information visit www.theatrebythesea.com and or call (401) 782-8587.
Theatre By The Sea holding limited auditions for “The Bodyguard”
In addition to celebrating its official season opening this week, Theatre By The Sea also announced that it is also having open auditions for boys for its 2023 summer production of “The Bodyguard.” It is looking for African-American male children between the ages of 8 to 12 years old, who are 5-foot, 4-inches tall, and under, to portray the supporting role of Rachel Marron’s sweet, innocent young son Fletcher.
Those auditioning must have the ability to sing, (boy soprano/gospel genre), move, speak lines, listen carefully, and follow directions. Professional theatre experience is helpful, but not mandatory.
Selected children will need to be available for daytime rehearsals from June 27 – July 9. (Children will not be called for all rehearsals) and all-day and evening rehearsals and performances from July 10 – August 5, 2023.
For additional details and requirements, as well as to schedule an audition, contact Associate Producer Thom Warren at twarren.tbts@gmail.com.
