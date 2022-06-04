SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The musical “Million Dollar Quartet” takes an audience back to rock and roll’s birth and the launch from poor beginnings of well-known musicians’ tasting success and trying to hold on to it.
It also has a surprise ending that fit squarely into Theatre By The Sea owner and producer Bill Hanney’s audience-centric focus. It promises to delight anyone with rhythm in his or her bones.
The production is worth the time and ticket price to experience a sense of the 1950s music and the birth of rock and roll, both now faded into gauzy history so many decades and generations later.
Let’s go back, though, to the beginning of the show that opens with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley, on December 4, 1956, at Sun Records in Memphis, TN.
They introduce the musical in a foot-stomping version — in this 89-year-old barn theater — of the well-known “Blue Suede Shoes” that a willing audience ate up on opening night last Friday.
It was clear from this first song to the last that Colin Summers (Perkins), Sky Seals (Cash), Taylor Isaac Gray (Lewis) and Alessandro Viviano (Presley) pulled off a sound alike resonance that this audience’s loud applause showed they hit the mark.
They had help throughout the musical with accompaniment from Kroy Presley (perhaps a distant cousin of Elvis) who played the upright bass with distinction in so many numbers and beat keeper Matt Rapiejko on drums.
Emma Wilcox appeared as Presley girlfriend, Dyanne, who also sings a few numbers in excellent vocals.
Perkins on the electric guitar, Cash on the folk guitar, Presley who bounced between no guitar and folk, and Lewis pounding piano keys with extreme precision, filled the theater with both a connected and wide range of notes for their gospel, country, blues and other rockabilly songs.
As they played, sang and acted at once, high-stepping by Perkins, contorted twists by Lewis, Cash in usual rigid style compared to Presley‘s hip-bending-thrusting gyrations all seemed to resurrect for one more jam 66 years later on the old stage of this barn theater in Matunuck.
Real and Rare
This real and rare December 4 recording session supposedly brought the four together for an “unexpected” jam session at Sun Records studio. It had only one.
It is said, though, that outgoing, sly and conniving owner Sam Phillips, with an early fine-tuned ear for rock and roll, but not-so-good for business at times, might have actually orchestrated it.
Regardless, he called a newspaper reporter to come document the session. From that came the show’s name pulled from the reporter‘s review: “That quartet could sell a million.”
At first, Jerry Lee Lewis is alone in the studio at Sun Records with Phillips. The two are vying with each other over the right way to play rock and roll. Sun is known as a studio that helped given birth to the genre.
Soon comes in Carl Perkins, whose rising star had fallen and Phillips needed back in the sky to help keep his studio afloat after losing Elvis Presley to RCA Victor.
Perkins and Lewis clash, with Perkins condescending toward the up-start, full-of-himself Lewis who acted like a adolescent and whose antics were designed to jab at star-sinking Perkins.
Next walks in Johnny Cash, whom Phillips wants to entice to stay with a three-year contract. Cash, however, has other ideas about remaining. So, too, did Perkins, but he wasn’t letting on.
Last arrives the star-of-the-moment Presley whom Phillips lost to RCA and whose success gnaws at the owner because it could have been his label’s fame.
The insecure Presley still pays homage to his ex-producer who gave him a start and who he says he wants to work with again.
Lewis, the upstart and foil for the Cash, Perkins and Presley — all known for record hits — becomes the actor getting the most laughs from the audience.
He’s brazen, sneaky, incorrigible and sulking — the perfect juvenile comparison to chart-toppers who don’t know what to do with him.
It was a fantastic counter-point in an unpolished era when political correctness for respect hadn’t taken hold yet in society.
Throughout this show the rivalries, these stars‘ rise in popularity and their interconnections with each other, Sun Records and Phillips produce both vignettes as well as a woven history about the 1950s beginnings of rock and roll.
Yet, this isn’t the main attraction to this performance.
Music to Remember
The music these talented actors played while jumping, wiggling and shaking on the stage, captured the night. The audience after each number thought so, too, with loud rounds of approving applause.
One visitor to the theater, Tony Sciolto, with his wife Nikki Munroe, are music devotees. They travel to regional venues for concerts as well as to local spots, such as the Pump House Music Works, to hear tunes from all kinds of bands and players.
“This was very realistic, especially Johnny Cash,” said Sciolto, who at nearly 75 and has followed music all his life, prides himself in making up better cover bands than actually appear on stage and is old enough to remember the rise of Cash, Perkins, Lewis and Presley.
Munroe gave the entire performance a big thumbs up. “I’ve never been to a bad show here and this is just another good one. This music was very good,” she said.
Nearly 25 songs were played in the 90-minute run time of this musical.
Owner Hanney, ever-attuned to audience and season-ticket-holder desires, said later that “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Matchbox,” Folsome Prison Blues,” “Brown Eyed Handsome Man,” “Sixteen Tons,” “Hound Dog,” “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin On” were key to making this a success.
Sky Seals channeling Johnny Cash boomed with a powerful and gravelly baritone voice the real singer was known for having.
Alessandro Viviano pulled together a real-enough sound from Elvis Presley in matching three-octave vocal range in which Presley narrowly produced at once a tenor, baritone, and bass sound.
Even in some preview shows before opening night, the group hit the mark according to Munroe whose daughter went and “she just loved it. She had a really good time.”
Yet, the show’s end comes with more than the concluding of a narrative storyline. There’s a surprise.
And they hit the bullseye in that surprise ending. Go see it to find out.
