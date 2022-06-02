WESTERLY, R.I. — Walls inside the Granite Theatre have come down before the curtain goes up on the theater’s first all-youth production, a musical version of “Alice in Wonderland.”
“The stage will look different,” says Erin Sousa-Stanley, the director, choreographer and, since January, the artistic director at the theater. Walls were removed to create a larger space for dancing and for the fanciful props: big mushrooms, flowers, and a new wall that represents a castle.
Alice’s story has been re-imagined as a coming-of-age adventure, she explains. The action is set on a chessboard where the intrepid Alice could become a queen, and where the child has to make a grown-up decision.
“The show is fast-paced, fun and with lots of characters and opportunities for so many children to shine,” Sousa-Stanley says.
A cast of 20 young people, ages 8 to 16, were chosen during auditions earlier this year and has been rehearsing for about six weeks.
“Most (actors) have had some experience, some are new to theater, and a few have done professional work,” Sousa-Stanley says. Among the latter is Bobbie Doherty, 16, of Stonington, Conn., who appeared as Amaryllis in “The Music Man” at Theatre-by-the-Sea in Matunuck and in other productions at the former Ocean State Theatre in Warwick and Goodspeed Opera House in East Haddam.
Others, including Maddy Oliverio of Stonington who plays the Mad Hatter, have done school and community theater work, and a few have taken classes in the Granite Theatre’s youth programs. The production is a learning opportunity for everyone, Sousa-Stanley notes, because all the actors except Alice appear in multiple roles.
Young people also comprise much of the crew, including a high-school-age assistant stage manager and two college-age assistant directors.
While the young people are the stars, Sousa-Stanley says, “This is really a community production.” Parents have worked alongside members of the theater’s board and other regular volunteers to build sets and props. Costumes have come from Sousa-Stanley’s own collection and that of a friend, while all the rest have been stitched by parent volunteers.
The recorded score, which came with the licensing for this show, is eclectic, Sousa-Stanley says, including traditional musical theater numbers, rap and a country-western song for Humpty Dumpty. “The White Rabbit leads the story as a troubadour,” she says.
Sousa-Stanley, who grew up attending productions at the Granite Theatre, brings academic and professional experience to this show and to her post as artistic director.
She attended the Boston Conservatory of Music and graduated from the National Theater Institute, which included studies in Stratford, England.
Her first professional job was in “A Christmas Carol” when the Granite operated as an equity establishment known as The Colonial Theatre. Her career has taken her across the country, performing in regional theaters as well as in New York City, before coming full circle and returning to the Granite for a 2018 production of “Annie,” appearing with her daughter, Scarlett, who was Lily.
She also has directed the theater program for 20 years at Stonington High School where her husband is the music director and conductor. Continuing a life in the theater are their children, Scarlett, Lucas and Spencer, who is one of the assistant directors for “Alice.”
She and the cast and crew spent much of the Memorial Day weekend in rehearsals, and she says, “They are doing a wonderful job. This should appeal to adults as well as children.”
Performances of “Alice in Wonderland” begin tomorrow evening and run through June 12 with shows set for Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m., at the Granite Theatre, 1 Granite St. An “Alice in Wonderland” Tea Party Fundraiser takes place Sunday at noon; the family friendly event includes activities, music, stories, refreshments and a chance to mingle with Alice and her friends. Tickets for performances and separate tickets for the fundraiser are available by calling (401) 596-2341 or by visiting GraniteTheatre.org.
