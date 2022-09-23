In the latest development of a years-long battle between the town of Narragansett and local tenants and landlords, Superior Court judge Sarah Taft-Carter this week halted an ordinance passed by the Narragansett Town Council that capped the number of unrelated individuals who can live together in a rental house to three. The move means that, until a court rules on the legality of the most-recent ordinance passed in August 2021, Narragansett is unable to enforce a limit on rental houses and apartments in town. Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said the town has no timeline on when a decision may ultimately be made by the courts, putting the potential limit in limbo until it is legally decided. Do you believe a town should be allowed to limit how many unrelated individuals can life together in a single dwelling? Why or why not? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: