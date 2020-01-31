John Mayer is a transcendent musician who is known in different groups of fans. The casual listener knows him through hits like “No Such Thing” and “Your Body Is A Wonderland.” Blues purists know him through his collaborations with the likes of B.B. King and Buddy Guy and his third album “Continuum” that came out in 2006. Deadheads also dig what he’s done as a member of Dead & Company with former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann. On Saturday night, a few musicians from the area will be doing renditions of Mayer’s songs at The Knickerbocker Music Center in Westerly.
The show is being presented by The Collective, an all-star band headed by Will Evans. Along with Evans, Phil Adams, Marty Maroney, Tom White and Ben Wise will be performing. The idea for the whole thing came from a chat Adams and Maroney had one night.
I pitched the idea based on a conversation Marty and I had a few years back,” Adams says on how the John Mayer tribute came about. “Mayer’s reinvention was inspiring to me and his music just resonates with me. Marty had played a bunch of tunes from ‘Continuum’ in college so we asked Will if he’d be into doing this as a Collective show at the Knickerbocker. The last time they did one was a tribute to ‘90s music and it was a blast. Coming back with two full band sets, as well as acoustic and a trio set, I think we can bring a little more heat this time around.”
With the idea being presented to him, Evans thought of it as another opportunity to showcase the musical talents that inhabit Westerly and the surrounding towns. This approach where The Collective started from and it’s also a way for him to push his own artistic envelope.
For me, this is all about celebrating the Knickerbocker and the local talent this area boasts,” Evans mentions about the event. “That was my whole philosophy behind starting The Collective, to bring together a group of players who all have other projects and perform as one entity under one roof. Each Collective show is different and features a different cast of musicians, but the quality is always top notch. This speaks to the level of talent that exists in this relatively small demographic and what makes Westerly and its storied musical past so special. We’ve covered artists including Amy Winehouse, Stevie Wonder, an entire ‘90s catalogue and now John Mayer.”
“Phil will be playing the part of John, as he has long been a musical inspiration for him,” He adds. “Personally, I just enjoy getting out of my own musical comfort zone for an evening. It’s good to push yourself and not get stuck in one genre, The Collective is an amazing opportunity for this. The fact that we have one of the best small clubs in the East Coast in our backyard is an added bonus.”
The show starts at 8 p.m. and will be going on until midnight. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door, people who are looking to save some money can order online at knickmusic.com or stop by 35 Railroad Ave. in downtown Westerly during business hours. It should be a special night celebrating one of the 21st century’s most prolific and peculiar songwriters.
