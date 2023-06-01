SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Pianist Milton Granger’s virtuoso talents resounded from the stage at Theatre by the Sea’s opening season production of “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra.”
On that stage, the 75-year-old appeared closest in age to the generation who experienced the breadth of time in which Sinatra lived. That generation was also represented in the 60-year-old-plus group mostly filling theater seats on May 27, a day after opening night.
However, anyone seeking a Sinatra imitator was disappointed by the rendition of his songs performed by seemingly 30-somethings — sounding nothing like Sinatra. They come from a generation more a part of the rock and metal genre.
The absent “Sultan of Swoon” was a glaring point noticed by many theater-goers seeing this performance. Nonetheless, these singers delivered melodies still acceptable and at times were saved by the excellent performance — Sinatra style — of the instrumental trio Granger led.
Sinatra, hitting fame in the 1940s and more of a baby boomer and silent generation hero, had a unique blend of jazz and classical. On stage he often incorporated woodwind and string sections, when mixed with horns, bass, and drums, gave him his signature sound.
That was stunningly missing. Yet, TBTS tried to use stagecraft to help the audience at least perhaps match memory with sound. It is true, as one theater professional involved said, no one can do Sinatra. It was evident here, too.
A scene was set, though, to help an audience relive whatever memories they had.
Two female singers wore 1960s-style tailored skirts and stiletto heel shoes, almost simple geometric dresses. With the two men — well — one wore a traditional suit while the other had a casual style of the time reflected in a subtle gray checked sports coat with accompanying gray pants.
Granger — slightly back from center stage — helped their melodic voices fill the theater in a stage set resembling a quasi-nightclub or funky long-gone cocktail lounge with mid-century fabric chairs and a bar area having a small table and bar stools.
He was backed up by Mike Sartini on the drums and Garrett Cambell on bass. The trio brought that feel — long lost these days — for the nightclub acts found in Vegas and elsewhere, including right here in Rhode Island.
In those nationally popular venues, Sinatra might be found alone or with his Rat Pack of Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., Joey Bishop, and (before falling out with Sinatra in 1962) Peter Lawford.
While none of the Rat Pack appeared directly or indirectly at TBTS, the show captured them and other Sinatra history in different, sometimes disjointed, narratives by the actors.
Yet, these youngsters (compared to Sinatra who would be 107 years old today) brought out that essence of “Old Blue Eyes” and characterized by The New York Times shortly after his May 14, 1998, death.
“Beyond the brawling, beyond all the wildly variable films, it will be Frank Sinatra’s music that will shape his legacy. True, his image as a vulnerable tough guy, and his actorly skills, pervaded his best singing,” The Times wrote. “But it was that singing itself, as he moved from callow youth to lonely swinger to aging but still magisterial stylist, that defined Sinatra’s artistry.”
Sinatra has been gone now for nearly two generations. For young people, like TBTS actors in this musical, he is a name, perhaps even an icon, but nothing real that they experienced over the years her reigned.
Audience Reaction
Most of the TBTS’s much-over-60 audience Saturday night had the experience of hearing or watching “The Chairman of the Board” in real life.
This experience led some, after seeing the show, to offer a critique on local social media.
Mary O’Sullivan of Biscuit City wrote, “What I began to realize is that the performers were all Broadway and/or opera trained. Although their voices were impressive, they just didn’t work for Frank Sinatra songs, who is known for his understated crooning style.”
“The show was not the right choice for singers who know how to belt out a tune, but don’t have Sinatra’s style in their repertoire,” she said.
Joyce Tomecko of Deer Brook said, “Sad to say, I totally agree that “My Way” was a big disappointment. As a season ticket holder, I’ve never been disappointed in (TBTS) performances…until now.”
Others were less critical.
“A crooner would have been nice, however, enjoyed the show,” said Shirley Plante of Narragansett.
David Abell of West Kingston wrote, “Enjoyed the show too. Felt the second half saved the show, however. Found the rendition of “My Way” very moving.”
For generations young and old, death doesn’t erase music preserved now in so many ways.
So, TBTS’s Executive Producer Bill Hanney and Artistic Director Kevin P. Hill made a run at giving this younger generation a chance to present a legend to a crowd that knew Sinatra.
The performers were energetic. Christopher Brasfield as well as Danny Drewes, 32, who looked like a younger version and seemed to channel former late-night host Jay Leno, shined.
Joining them were a young-looking Alyssa Giannetti and Lucy Horton whom costumers gave a look to be older than 35 and younger than 45 for the stage appearance.
(The other three, however, refused to release their real ages when asked for this review).
They had dance moves, tonal quality, ability to hit musical notes within a pleasing range. They delivered solos and quartets that often brought some mild applause for perhaps reaching into the past and bringing forth their own stamp on Sinatra songs.
Tunes included “Cheek to Cheek,” “I Love Paris,” “You Go to My Head,” “The Best Is Yet to Come,” “My Way,” “Fly Me to the Moon” and other well-known hits.
They also delivered, with warning, songs that many might not have heard Sinatra sing on the radio, on television, during nightclub acts or on albums, but he had performed them at one time or another.
In the not-so-distant background, though, was the ever-present Granger, the show’s music director, with his strong energy on the keyboard for every song.
He and his accompanists kept the audience engaged with lively beats so similar to those found with Sinatra’s singing. It might have been the closest in reality to the man from Hoboken, N.J., but who called many places home.
That’s because Granger’s musical direction captured the era. He evoked memories. For a younger audience replacing the one that was Sinatra’s base, it’s about coming to know a legend through his music.
Granger gave it to them. In an earlier interview, he said, “I love this…These (the songs) are all from the Great American Song Book.”
The finger-snapping tribute — accentuating Sinatra’s finger-snapping rhythms that punctuated his stage performances — set the mood for many who remember that bold sound in his music.
Director Greg Santos, who brought last year’s critically-acclaimed “Million Dollar Quartet” to TBTS, also deserves credit for trying to bridge generations in this performance.
The songs are about love, survival, sorrow, contemplation and happiness, to name a few of the themes that resonate with an audience no matter their age and living life in any number of ways, said Santos.
“I hope older generations coming will tell younger ones about their memories and the younger ones will share in understanding and developing their own from this performance,” he said.
“It’s a great opportunity for developing relationships,” he added.
Yes, indeed. It’s not that these or any other young people are the first listeners to discover Sinatra, but shows like this make them aware of him, his 20th Century popularity and the enduring lesson — life didn’t begin with their birth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.