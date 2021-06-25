For nearly 20 years, Soulshot has been a gem within Rhode Island’s reggae scene. They’ve shared the stage with the likes of Lionel Ritchie, Chicago, UB40 and Shaggy, just to name a few. They’ve also served as the backing bands for legends such as Alton Ellis and Doreen Shaffer as well. This amount of success has made the band a staple when it comes to steady rhythms and cool vibes. Their third album, Liars and Thieves, coming out on July 2, is the latest installment from a band that flows with talent and always provides a positive listening experience.
The theme of unity and love regardless of differences is consistently present within the album. There’s an awareness of vulnerability to the evils of the world if the current divisions within our society grow. The making of Liars & Thieves also took longer than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s definitely worth the wait.
“It took over a year in production, due to the pause of COVID-19,” bassist David “Daveydread” Turano said of the making of the album. “It features nine original compositions by Thom O’Brien, who is the Bob Dylan of Reggae music. There’s two new tunes from Ernie Smith and two original compositions from trumpeter Mark Berney, who also teaches at the University of Rhode Island, with guest guitarists Duke Robillard and Andy Bassford. The album features a cover of ‘She Says,’ written by Tony Lamb, who is the original singer for Roomful of Blues. His cousin Jimmy Murray is part of the cover version with Fred ‘Professor Roots’ Jackson on harmonica. We are very happy with this effort.”
All the music for Liars and Thieves was recorded at Chillhouse Studios in the Boston neighborhood of Charlestown. Producer Will Holland enjoyed working on the album with the band and he considered it an honor to be with so much talent in the same studio.
“It was an honor and a pleasure to work again with Soulshot on their third album,” Holland said about producing Liars & Thieves. “David Turano is a visionary and when paired with reggae legend Ernie Smith and the magnetic singing and songwriting of Thom O’Brien, the result is an album which commands attention and respect. Everyone involved in this album is top notch in their musical area, and it shows in the deep grooves, timeless songwriting and brilliant performances. Over the years I’ve become lucky and blessed to call Soulshot friends.”
With an acoustic tone, “Binghi Tune” has an excellent fusion of O’Brien’s six-string with bongos and djembes in the background. It’s superb commentary on today’s society about how there’s a lack of genuineness and empathy among each other and how we’ll always be divided if that doesn’t change. “It’s A Sign” has Smith singing about how we should strive for the goodness in life. There’s also a lot of soul in this track courtesy of Smith’s vocal delivery adding to the groove. Other highlights of the album include “Fool’s Gold,” “I’ll Be All” and “Nothing Left.”
Soulshot will be ringing in the release of Liars and Thieves on the same night it comes out at The Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly at 9 p.m. There’s a limited amount of tickets available for the show due to COVID-19 guidelines, but that might change. Regardless, you should grab a ticket as soon as you can, because these guys surely know how to pack a venue. While you’re there, don’t forget to buy a copy of the album. It’s music with a message that we can all relate to.
