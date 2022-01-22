KINGSTON, R.I. — Artist Megan Hall joined the South County Art Association around two years ago because she was interested in someday displaying her work in one of its Members Invitational exhibits.
Now, she has her chance: Hall is one of five artists chosen to exhibit in SCAA’s current Members Invitational, which is on display at the association’s gallery through Feb. 5.
She and the other four artists — Diana Sartor, Gary Chesky, Marty Pena and Elaine Stannard — were all chosen by Jason Fong, SCAA’s exhibitions director.
Fong said the association typically holds around three Members Invitational shows per year, and said he has a host of criteria when deciding which members’ work to display — among them, he looks for artists who have a history of exhibiting their work in SCAA shows and those who have a cohesive body of work ready to display.
And Hall was one of those artists.
“I felt like I had finally developed my body of work enough to have enough to show in a members exhibit,” Hall said. “That was really the biggest catalyst for me for joining (the association).”
Hall said she’s displaying around 12-14 pieces in the show. They range in size from 8x10 inches to 20x24 inches, and are mostly paintings of plants or houses. The plants are depicted in their natural outdoor environment, while the houses are inspired by the historic homes on her street in downtown Wakefield.
Almost all of them were painted with acrylic paint, though one piece was made out of linoleum print. Hall, an art teacher at Smithfield High School, said that piece was inspired by a similar project she did with her students.
Like Hall, exhibiting artist Diana Sartor said she was working toward the goal of creating a cohesive body of work that is now on display in the Members Invitational. But unlike Hall, Sartor’s work is abstract.
The artist created most of her pieces last fall, she said. They range in size from 5x7 inches to 24x24 inches, and are made mostly out of oil and cold wax plastered on “cradled panels” – wooden panels that are up to 2 inches thick.
Sartor said her work is focused on “color and the relationships of colors.”
“I’m always thinking to myself, ‘Well, what if? What if I put this color next to that?’” Sartor said. “It’s like a puzzle, to paint this way, and I just love doing it.”
Sartor said she was happy to be chosen for the show, though she admitted the timing wasn’t ideal because of the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island and nationwide. Still, she said, she was excited to display her work at SCAA.
“I think any time you’re invited or chosen, it’s flattering,” she said. “I’m delighted to have the opportunity, and I hope that when people see my work, they’ll see the joy I have in expressing myself with color.”
Running concurrently to the Members Invitational is an exhibit displaying the work of six artists who rent studio space on the second and third floors of the Helm House, the location of SCAA’s gallery.
Fong created that exhibit when plans for a different show spotlighting the work of artist Richard Parker, a 100-year-old World War II veteran in South Kingstown, unexpectedly fell through. He invited the nine artists who rent studios to submit one or two pieces for display, and six sent him work.
The director said the show is a good opportunity for the association to showcase an aspect of its gallery that isn’t well-known to the public.
“One of the questions I get a lot from visitors to the gallery is ‘What’s up on the second and third floors? What’s upstairs?’” Fong said. “(During this show) people can see what’s going on up there, some of the work that’s being produced.”
Together, the two shows paint a picture of the variety of work coming out of SCAA — and Fong said he tried to include a mix of newer and more experienced artists when putting them together.
“(Selection for a Members Invitational) is based on the quality of work, but also on their level of participation and longevity at the art association,” Fong said. “And a lot of it, it just comes from talking to them and getting to know them and knowing when they might be ready to do a show like this.”
