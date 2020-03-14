SOUTH KINGSTOWN — Small-town tales often make the best stories, and now a special Rhode Island PBS project is coming to South Kingstown to see what stories and memories its residents want to preserve on camera.
PBS is inviting residents and friends of South Kingstown to learn more on March 23 about how they can get involved in the production of the documentary “Our Town: South Kingstown,” which will premiere on Rhode Island PBS in September.
Our Town is a documentary project in which neighbors become filmmakers to capture the unique experiences, untold stories and reveal hidden gems in their own community. Part community-builder, part cultural catalog, part fundraiser and part “day-in-the-life” scrapbook, the Our Town series shares the local legends, historical happenings and backyard secrets of Rhode Island towns and villages.
“Our Town gives local residents the opportunity to showcase their favorite qualities and distinct features of their town, told from their own perspective, in their own words,” Rhode Island PBS President David W. Piccerelli said. “The project slogan is ‘your voice, your vision’ and we are excited to see what South Kingstown has to offer.”
The Our Town team is headed by project director Jodi Mesolella and producer Nicole Muri. Muri’s name might sound familiar – she worked at channels 6, 10 and 12 in Rhode Island.
The series has been in the works for several years. To date, the Our Town team has visited 11 Ocean State towns, with 20 left to go. Residents from neighboring North Kingstown and Charlestown have taken part in it. The state’s eight cities aren’t eligible for the project at this time.
According to R.I. PBS, the purpose of the Our Town project is to share the charm and character of Rhode Island towns and villages - in particular, untold or uncelebrated stories that capture the essence of life in the town.
Building community by enhancing connections and relationships between Rhode Island PBS and town residents, the stories are told by resident storytellers and videographers, who choose the stories they want to tell about their town. The role of Rhode Island PBS is to offer technical advice and then stitch together the stories into a one-hour film.
After the producers visit a town, the resulting documentary is shown on PBS, posted to the R.I. PBS website and made available as a YouTube video. Each town gets its own page on the PBS site as well.
Local businesses and organizations serve as sponsors for each video, providing additional hometown ties.
In the North Kingstown film, stories include a segment about North Kingstown Community Chorus, a tour with the harbor master, and segments about the annual Wickford Art Festival The Gilbert Stuart Museum, Smith Castle and Historic Wickford Village. Charlestown’s video explores that town’s history and well-known sites such as the General Stanton Inn.
Next it’s South Kingstown’s turn.
An informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23 at the Peace Dale Library, located at 1057 Kingstown Road.
At the March 23 planning meeting, participants discuss and choose the subjects and locations they want to include in the documentary. Residents of South Kingstown are especially urged to participate, but one need not be a resident of the town - just have a great town story to tell.
There are no restrictions on age or experience, and there is no cost or compensation to participate. For those with a story to tell but no camera to capture it, Rhode Island PBS has equipment to lend by appointment and with a security deposit, which is returned when the equipment is returned after filming.
While there will be two days dedicated to filming, participants are encouraged to shoot footage of any relevant event or story any time before the submission deadline.
Those who wish to start filming right away do not have to wait for the filming dates.
Rhode Island PBS offers technical advice and stitches together each story into a one-hour film.
For information about participating in the Rhode Island PBS Our Town: South Kingstown project, and for details about meetings as the dates approach, visit ripbs.org/our-town, or call Jodi Mesolella at 401-222-3636, extension 209, Nicole Muri at extension 225, or email ourtown@ripbs.org.
