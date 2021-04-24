Earlier this week, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont announced his state would remove all COVID-19 restrictions, with the exception of mask mandates, on May 19. The move comes as the state, and nation as a whole, is seeing rising vaccination rates and several COVID-related metrics declining. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, meanwhile, hinted the Ocean State may follow a similar path at a press conference Tuesday saying while he didn't have specifics yet, by the end of next week he anticipated announcements that are "going to put us ahead of Connecticut." With news this week that Theater by the Sea in South Kingstown cancelled its 2021 season, and many other businesses looking for clarity around what the summer may look like, do you believe Rhode Island should follow Connecticut's lead and remove all COVID-19 related restrictions by the start of the summer? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

