NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Ever since he was born, music has been a part of Nathan Hoogasian’s life. In fact, the seeds of his musical talent were planted even before he was born.
“My father bought a baby grand piano before he had children and hoped that someday maybe one of his kids would play,” Hoogasian said. “That kid turned out to be me.”
Hoogasian began learning the piano as a toddler, eventually learning and mastering songs such as “The Scientist” by Coldplay and “When I Was Your Man” by Bruno Mars, which he’d perform in an array of school talent shows, which encouraged him to take his music career further.
“Seeing positive feedback from those performances gave me much of the confidence I needed to start writing my own songs with the possibility of them being enjoyed,” said Hoogasian.
Now, after a year and a half of work, Hoogasian, who performs under the artist name HOGIE, released his debut album, “Bliss” on July 16 on all major music platforms including Spotify and Apple Music. The 13-track album, which Hoogasian describes stylistically as contemporary pop/hip-hop with flares of R&B and light rock, was entirely written, performed and produced by the 18-year-old and recent graduate of North Kingstown High School in his basement studio.
“I have always put out little songs on SoundCloud with my friends just fooling around but having my project on Spotify and Apple Music just makes me feel like I accomplished something, even more than the feeling I get when I finish a song or come up with a really good idea,” Hoogasian said. “It was truly one of the biggest moments of relief and accomplishment when I first saw ‘Bliss’ finally was posted on major platforms.”
The process to create the album started about two years ago, Hoogasian said, after a conversation with a friend.
“I first decided to make this album when a good friend of mine said to me maybe two years ago, ‘write songs about things that are actually going on in your life,’” Hoogasian said. “Ever since then, I’ve had the confidence to talk about what I am going through. I always knew that I could make an album like this but I wouldn’t say there was one point where I thought ‘man I really need to make an album.’ I just had put a few songs together and once I saw them coming together collectively that’s when I knew I had to put out a big project.”
Largely produced over the last year and a half, Hoogasian said the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t have much of an effect over his process physically.
“I produce all my songs in the little studio I made in my basement and I mainly work alone, so I really had nothing to worry about with COVID,” Hoogasian said. “It affected me more mentally than it did the workspace because it allowed me to be super-focused on this album since there wasn’t much else going on in the world.”
In his work as a musician, Hoogasian said he draws inspiration from artists such as Mac Miller, Kendrick Lamar, James Blake, Kanye West, Zaytoven and J Cole.
“I really get inspired by artists that can write, produce and perform a song from start to finish which gravitates me towards Mac Miller, J Cole and Kanye,” Hoogasian said.
For Hoogasian, playing the piano as his main instrument has truly allowed him to flourish as a musician.
“Playing piano has allowed me to be a much greater part of the music rather than just being a singer and really instilled the musician qualities into me as I would need to learn and create with my hands and mind, which is the majority of what I was doing when making songs for ‘Bliss,’” Hoogasian said.
As for the name “Bliss,” Hoogasian said it came to him after finishing the album and listening to it in full.
“I noticed that a lot of the songs were happy and sad at the same time,” Hoogasian said. “They were kind of blurring the lines between, ‘is something sad or displeasing going on with him and whoa that’s groovy’ and for me that’s more of my definition of bliss. Even though to most people bliss means perfect happiness, I feel that bliss is more you’re able to be happy simultaneously with negative things being thrown at you, which is kind of the basis of the album. Making and putting out these songs brings me to a state of bliss, even though what I talk about in the songs is sometimes sad or angry. It also adds a state of mystery to the project because of those more sad or slow songs, which don’t seem like they’re coming from someone in a state of bliss.”
Among his favorite tracks on the album is “It’s Only Fair (I hope you do take care).”
“I wrote that song from a really angry moment in my life where nothing was really going how I would’ve liked it to, which led me to really feel like it was my turn for something nice to happen or that I was owed something good,” Hoogasian said. “Another one of my favorites would have to be ‘Strange Faces,’ just because of how mysterious I was able to make the track on the production side as well as the fact that I feel like someone who is on the outside looking in a lot of the time and this song portrays that.”
In the first couple weeks since “Bliss” was released, Hoogasian said the reception has been fantastic.
“Though my main audience is kids at my high school and family (and) friends, people not very close to me are making the effort to tell me which songs they liked and hearing all that feedback has been really therapeutic,” Hoogasian said. “All in all people seem to really enjoy the album and there doesn’t seem to be a clear-cut favorite song among the community, people seem to have different favorite songs which is interesting and cool for me to see.”
As for what’s next from HOGIE, Hoogasian isn’t sure yet, but knows that there will be plenty more music to come.
“I know that I will always be putting something together and always thinking about what I can do next,” Hoogasian said. “What I do know is that I would love to work with more people to bring in some outside ideas and some new sounds to what I’m currently playing around with.”
“Bliss” by HOGIE is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and YouTube, and for purchase on iTunes for $9.99.
