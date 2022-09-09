Headed by singer-songwriter Andy Cabic, Vetiver isn’t your typical folk band. Their music exhibits a blend of indie rock and psychedelic elements with acoustic tones that exudes a certain substance. This substance often results in an entertaining listening experience with the songs having a profound depth. Folks will be able to dive into this experience when Vetiver performs live at the Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly on Sunday evening at 8 p.m. Erev, which is the project of local songwriter and composer Matthew David, will be opening up the show.
Cabic and I had a talk ahead of the show about moving from his home state out west, his approach to songwriting, the art of collaborating and his thoughts on the upcoming show.
Rob Duguay: With you originally being from Virginia, what initially made you want to move to San Francisco in the late ‘90s before starting Vetiver in 2002?
Andy Cabic: I had just finished college and I was ready to move, basically. I had visited San Francisco before, I thought it looked cool and I thought it seemed like a nice place. I already had friends there and I had a room available to me to move into so I had all the parts you need to move to a different place.
RD: Yeah, it seems like it was already set up for you. That seems pretty easy.
AC: It was easier to move there in the late ‘90s than it would be 10 years later.
RD: I totally understand why. Who do you consider to be your biggest influences when it comes to your songwriting either when it comes to writing lyrics, figuring out chords or the tone of your overall songs?
AC: I don’t think about that. I’ve done eight records so I just have a way that I do things, there’s no moment when I’m writing a song that I’m thinking about my biggest influences. I listen to lots of music and what I’m interested in or fascinated by at any moment changes all the time. I usually don’t have anything in mind specifically when I’m writing music.
RD: How would you describe your approach to songwriting? Building off a foundation of an extensive career, how do you go about writing songs these days?
AC: A mix of inspiration and diligence, I guess. I get ideas, I sit down and I write them out. Then I try to demo them, at a certain point I involve other people and it changes from there. Then I keep going until the song sounds done.
RD: Seems pretty organic. You’ve collaborated with the likes of Devendra Banhart, Joanna Newsom and former Cardinals guitarist Neal Casal among others. Who would you say is your all-time dream collaborator? Alive or dead, who would you pick?
AC: Man, I don’t know (laughs), I have no idea.
RD: If you can’t pick one, give me a few.
AC: Collaboration has more to do with the interesting stuff that has to do with the people and the possibilities. I don’t often fill my head with unrealities like who across time I could work with, it’s more like if I have a budget to work, if my schedule is free and if they know who I am or not. If I like someone’s music, it doesn’t mean they’ll be a good collaborator. I’m not of quick wit, I could say someone like Lou Reed but I honestly have no idea. I like working with people who are articulate, have a good sense of humor and are inventive so that’s what I look for when I think of collaborators.
RD: When it comes to collaborating, do you get yourself into a certain headspace to do a collaboration with somebody or does it always depend on who you’re making music with?
AC: It always depends on who you’re making music with, it’s like any encounter. There’s no benefit of coming into the encounter with some preconceived idea of what’s going to happen. You’re the preconceived idea, there’s only so much you can change yourself in that moment and the important thing is to always be a good listener and adjust. Hear what’s happening and be kind and attentive, that’s the best thing you can do during a collaboration.
RD: What are your thoughts going into the show at the Knickerbocker Music Center? Is this your first time playing in Westerly?
AC: It’s my first time playing Westerly. I have played in Rhode Island before but I usually play Providence, it’s been a few years though. This current tour is a short one with two musicians I’ve known for a long time and really admire, Otto Hauser on drums & percussion and Dan Iead on guitar & pedal steel. When I was putting the tour together, I reached out to them to see if they’d be interested in doing Vetiver as a trio so I’m excited to see those guys and play with them because I haven’t played with them in a few years. I’m looking forward to being in New England, it’s not an area I get to go to very often.
RD: Being from the East Coast in Virginia and starting your career out on the West Coast, do you notice any differences either with audiences, how a club operates or the overall vibe when it comes to doing a tour in one region versus the other?
AC: There must be but I don’t know if I would typify them in one way. The most obvious way they’re different is the length of the drives. It’s much shorter to go to different markets on the East Coast than to get to them on the West Coast. With audiences it just depends on what the room is like and how they’re feeling, my audiences have always been really nice to me and supportive so that’s not any different. Mostly it’s just the terrain, that’s where the big difference is.
RD: It’s a lot more isolated out on the West Coast. It’s been a few years since Vetiver released their last album Up On High back in 2019. Can we expect some new music from the band in the near future or do you plan on doing any other projects?
AC: I’m still working on writing one so nothing too soon, I don’t have any specific timeline for that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.