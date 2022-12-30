South County is known for beaches, boats, bars and bistros, but an array of arts activities throughout the area are seeing a return of patrons.
The 2022 cultural and arts scene in South County had productions, displays, outdoor and indoor events, studios and even home craft-making businesses with numbers unseen after the pandemic started.
This revival of interest comes as the estrangement from the COVID pandemic lessens for patrons who like these attractions as much as sandy beaches and favorite watering holes.
Bill Hanney, executive producer and owner of Matunuck’s Theatre By The Sea, said he felt the love this year as he opened a full schedule of performances at the 89-year-old barn playhouse.
“Every show went off without a hitch. No covid disaster. It was a fabulous season. I wouldn’t do anything different,” he said after the pandemic caused two years of show cancellations for him.
Hanney, who aims to attract the summer easy-going feel with musicals, said hundreds who came to his productions liked “Kinky Boots,” “Footloose,” “Million Dollar Quartet” and “Cinderella” as told by full-house ticket sales.
“We’re back and loving it,” proclaimed the indefatigable and self-described “timeless” theater entrepreneur.
Hanney said that the diversity — rock and roll, classics and heart-warming feelings that songs and narratives evoke in an audience — drew season ticket holders returning and vacationers.
“It’s just great and we had a wonderful summer, it was a great year,” he said after the last show of the season in the fall.
At the nearby Contemporary Theater in Wakefield, Artistic Director Tammy Brown echoed similar sentiments about her edgy community production house that mixes old-fashioned entertainment with messaging on political and social issues.
“We have had a great year, many productions spanned an array of topics and offer shows that people really can’t find anywhere else in Rhode Island,” she said.
CTC’s ever-popular “Wakefield Idol” - based on the American Idol television show for singers - kicked off the beginning of the year.
In the summer, it held various musical events on its outdoor patio.
In July, Shakespeare’s “As You Like It” continued the theater’s annual “Shakespeare on the Saugatuck” named after a close by a meandering river.
In October CTC sponsored its path-breaking Black and Funny Improv Festival for a second year to put its stamp on community and nationwide conversations that highlight cultural issues past and present.
It capped off the year with “A Christmas Story” that lured an audience to let out that a child within who escapes through the laughs and memories this plays draws out.
The play, directed by talented performer, singer and teacher Matt Fraza, was set in 1940 and CTC designer Rebecca Magnotta almost instantaneously connects to that bygone era.
The glitz and glam of the decades earlier were replaced with styles that were simple, wholesome and sentimental, including patterns that were uncomplicated florals.
It is based on author Jean Shepherd’s semi-autobiographical look at his childhood embroidered with fiction around it.
In it nine-year-old Ralphie and his older self, narrator Ralph, create with the entire cast a sappy, funny, nostalgic, heart-warming feeling about being a young kid at Christmas.
However, 2022 wasn’t entirely a smooth performance run for CTC.
The year also brought a stunning controversy that involved the theater firing the entire cast of a Thanksgiving play and publicly accused them of racism and misogyny.
The cast, meanwhile, complained that matters concerning their mental health were ignored in a part related to a self-hanging that Brown wanted to retain from the play’s original script.
Ultimately, the matter brought the loss of a fully-performed play that became just a scripted reading.
Without the full production, there was a dilution of the intended meaning for challenging contemporary thinking about various forms of racism and discrimination.
Arts, Crafts, All Media
If productions — or their controversies — didn’t capture your interest, perhaps pottery or painting mixed media did. One example of a year of exploding interest can be found at the South County Art Association.
The SCAA October 2022 Open Juried All Media Exhibition is an exhibition for the record books. It brought more entries than had ever been submitted for a single show and more selected pieces.
The All Media exhibit, which generally draws significant interest from the community, this year accepted a total of 275 pieces for consideration, and chose a record-breaking 94 for the exhibit.
“It’s a great representation of the diversity of art forms and artists’ unique styles. It’s the variety of this exhibit that really shows the talent of the local artists,” said Jen Ferry, executive director of the SCAA.
It also was a good year for the local Hera Gallery bringing a provocative exhibition in the fall.
It produced “Erosion,” the first experimental multi-media exhibition in their new BackSpace gallery.
Unlike a traditional exhibition, Erosion followed a “reserve show” pattern, meaning the exhibition accepted art since the show opened. The closing reception featured the gallery in its final form.
Erosion highlighted the artistic and emotional reactions to the changing landscape of Americans’ personal and civil rights issues.
In North Kingstown, Shady Lea artist colony found for its open houses this year a welcoming group of regulars and newcomers as well as artists waiting to embrace them.
More than 30 artists — from painters and metal workers to craftspeople to collectors recently put on display their creations or handmade items. The mill is also open during the year by appointment with individual artists.
“It is something not to be missed,” Lynn Krim, now in her 80s, still manages the mill building called Shady Lea. Her father, Andy Reisert, bought the more than 200-year-old Civil War-era mill more than two decades ago.
The mill originally made wool used in blankets for Union soldiers and it became under Reisert an artists’ colony where craftspeople created their work outside of their homes and separated from storefront operations that required attention to sales, too.
Art Festivals and Writers
In Narragansett, the 39th Narragansett Art Festival brought hundreds of people to The Towers’ back lawn the last weekend of June to view and buy works in oils and acrylics, watercolors and pastels, drawings and graphics, photography, sculpture, and other three-dimensional media.
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wakefield, it is a volunteer-managed outdoor fine-art-only festival. The event evoked a time past in an area where the now-gone large Victorian hotels brought the rich and famous to this community a century ago.
In addition to art and entertainment, the area has a flourishing community of authors who produce books on a variety of subjects. These range from autobiographical and non-fiction to historical fiction and self-help books.
Storytelling is what writers do and many do it with passion. That drive has helped The South County Writers Group flourish for more than 20 years. It has been an incubator for many writers testing their work before critics from their profession.
In the last year, members have turned-out self-published books and short stories on a variety of topics.
For DNA sleuths looking to unravel secrets and hidden facts about present-day ordinary life, “Ledicia’s Key” by group member Yvette Nachmias-Baeu could spark a hunt outside just the realm of chromosomes and chemistry.
This book published in 2022 is partly autobiographical and partly fiction. It can inspire those family-history hunters to find traces of their real ancestors whose lives and actions remain unknown and unexamined in the contemporary sense, says author Nachmias-Baeu.
“They might like to pick it up (the book) if they have an interest in basic history. It talks about specific people who don’t get talked about or thought about very much in the present tense,” said Nachmias-Baeu, who has written three other books and is a South County Writers Group member.
Another member is Dr. Gene McKee, a retired local physician.
“I wrote three books, two are memoirs: “Doc” recounting my medical school experience in Dublin and “Bloodletting to Binary” about starting my practice in South County during an extraordinary time in American medicine,” he said.
“As my memoirs inched their way to the finish line, I came to realize their benefit as a legacy - a snapshot of our days in the sun, passed on to future generations,” McKee noted.
“When your fate has long been decided, your literary creations will still be there to be read and enjoyed, and — in some instances — provide a profound consolation,” he said.
Betty Thayer Cotter of Charlestown is the group’s founder.
“As for the passion for writing — we have talked about the idea of being a witness. That’s part of it. Writing is how I make sense of the world: both the past — and this includes my parents and grandparents’ stories - and the present,” she said.
Year-in-review stories are also part of witnessing. They capture a few glimpses of a year to give some sense of it, but they always fall short. One story cannot capture everything.
There are countless minutes in a year from which we take those important memories. They make another story and the one that could last a lifetime of review with anyone.
Happy New Year!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.