PROVIDENCE, R.I. — “Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations” had the Providence Performing Arts Center rockin’ on opening night.
The story is not earth shaking, but the music is: a string of hit songs performed by a fabulous orchestra and an incredibly talented cast. These guys have the dance moves down, too.
“Ain’t Too Proud” is pure entertainment.
The musical follows the Temptations as they go from being nobodies on the streets of Detroit to becoming the greatest R&B group of all time, as voted by Billboard Magazine in 2017. Their saga covers familiar ground: money worries, big egos, the travails of always being on the road.
What makes the storytelling unique is the attention given to how the Civil Rights Movement affected the group’s trajectory, from experiencing discrimination to struggles fit their Motown sound into the trend toward meaningful music.
All that is touched upon but not belabored. The focus never wavers: It’s about the music, unforgettable hits like “The Way You Do the Things You Do,” “Shout,” “My Girl,” “Get Ready,” “Just My Imagination” … 42 Top Ten Hits, 14 of them number one.
Sometimes the lyrics fit into the story; other times the songs are performances in themselves. It’s all good.
This touring production has a cast of all-stars, and everybody gets a solo moment. Elijah Ahmad Lewis gets the most time in the spotlight as David Ruffin, whose distinctive voice became the sound of the Temptations. Lewis’ voice does the same for a big segment of this musical, and he’s not a clone but as good as the original.
Same goes for all the singers-dancers-actors who play different Temptations as the lineup changes over the years. It’s impossible, however, not to mention the soaring vocals of Brett Michael Lockley as Al Bryant, whose volatile personality made him the first to depart the group.
Jalen Harris has another impossible-to-overlook performance as Eddie Kendricks, who grew to be at odds with Temptations’ founder Otis Williams, the “glue” who held the group together as much as possible. Williams is not a flashy character, but he is well played by Marcus Paul James.
As much as the sound of these Temptations as a group is memorable, what really takes us back to the era is the dancing, the synchronized moves that were de rigueur for groups in the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s -- executed by men in suits and ties.
If the music and the look of the Temptations aren’t enough, “Ain’t Too Proud” also features performances by women as the Supremes. At first, the Temps were opening for the women, then the tables turned. It all means lots of great music.
And that takes us back to the orchestra, which produces rich accompaniment with keyboards, guitar, bass, drums, percussion, reeds, trombone, violin, viola, trumpet and flugel.
The music is the message of this jukebox musical, and it’s dazzling.
Performances of “Ain’t Too Proud” continue through Sunday at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $94-$20 and available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 421-ARTS (2787) or online at ppacri.org.
