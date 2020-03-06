KINGSTON, R.I. — “One good thing about music, when it hits, you feel no pain.”
So goes one of the most famous lines of one of the most legendary reggae artists, Bob Marley, expressing the healing and unifying power that music can have on people worldwide. In that spirit of unity and connectivity, the non-profit group March for Music Education is building a bridge between Kingston, Rhode Island and Kingston, Jamaica as a group of music students from The Alpha Institute, a non-profit vocational school run by the Catholic group Religious Sisters of Mercy that gives opportunities to students for whom mainstream education didn’t work or wasn’t available a better chance and more skills, will participate in an exchange program that sees them visit the University of Rhode Island along with the Berklee College of Music and Canton High School in Massachusetts.
“The Alpha Institute has had a massive influence on not just Jamaican music but Jamaican society because of its commitment to youth skills development,” URI music professor and trumpeter for the Boston-based Caribbean jazz band King’s Highway Mark Berney said, who visited the school along with fellow King’s Highway members Alex Beram and Nathan Sabanayagam last month.
At the Alpha Institute, Berney, Beram and Sabanayagam led workshops, performance labs and jam sessions with the students as well as some local musicians as the first half of the exchange program.
“My time at Alpha was as much about learning the connections between music and community and economic development as it was about music education,” Berney said. “The March for Music Education Exchange is an opportunity for all participants, that goes for students and instructors, to explore music and entertainment in ways that end up strengthening our personal connections to the craft and the community at large.”
The students arrived in the US on Wednesday for their four-day trip, starting at Berklee before visiting with the music department at Canton High School in Canton, Massachusetts Thursday and the URI Music Department Friday, where they will attend Berney’s classes for the day, where they’ll also get to meet and exchange ideas with URI music students, as well as a performance by Grammy-nominated trumpet player Brian Lynch.
Their trip will conclude Saturday with a performance with King’s Highway at The Beehive, a jazz club and restaurant in Boston, giving the students a taste of playing live in front of an unfamiliar audience, something which Sabanayagam says will help prepare them for life on the road as touring musicians.
“Playing music in unfamiliar places and with new faces requires a different set of skills than you might learn in school,” Sabanayagam said. “Our workshops will encourage students to draw on different skill sets, skills they will need if they are to become professionals. Touring requires a lot of discipline, a lot of preparation and a lot of willingness to learn.”
With February having been Black History Month in the US and Reggae Month in Jamaica, this year’s March for Music Education Exchange is highlighting the connections between American Jazz and Jamaican popular music such as ska and reggae, and the students will deliver workshops in the US on how the two influence each other.
“American jazz and R&B had a big impact on Jamaican music and Jamaican music has had a big impact on American and world music at large,” Beram said. “It is important for young musicians to understand where the music comes from in order to chart their own path forward. The March for Music Education Exchange happening during Reggae Month and Black History Month creates an ideal platform for an international experience like this one.”
For Clayon Samuels, Alpha’s senior music instructor, this trip will also provide the opportunity to connect person-to-person in person across cultures, something that is rare even in the day and age of the Internet and social media.
“The internet is making it so easy to hear music internationally that we don’t talk anymore,” Samuels said. “Not only will the music exchange encourage more conversation face-to-face but also more music face-to-face. This will have a direct impact on educational outcomes, creativity and performance.”
The exchange program is part of the group’s mission of supporting music in Jamaica while encouraging cultural awareness and exchange worldwide through music. Last year, they raised $50,000 in scholarships with the help of major recording artists such as Lauryn Hill, Stephen Marley and The Bob Marley Foundation among other to ensure all Alpha music students would have their academics and training paid for as well as assisting in social welfare and medical and clinical assistance for students and their families to ensure they can continue their music education.
The trip is being funded by the members of King’s Highway along with clothing brand Jamaica Nice and a collection of private donors. For more information on March for Music Education, visit their website march4musiced.org.
