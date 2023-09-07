SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Contemporary Theater Company may be a little theater but it is giving everyone a big reminder about the value of stories — and changes in them — when you only have a memory of something original.
“Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” written by Anne Washburn with music by Michael Friedman, brings together fear, hope and — of all things — The Simpsons. It accents the metamorphosis of pop culture of one era seeping into the consciousness to become mythology in another as stories are passed down from generation to generation.
The play, which opens tomorrow and runs through September 30, begins in the woods on a warm night in early October. A group of five people is situated on the ground and in folding chairs around a campfire, which provides the only light source. (Being “post-electric,” the play stipulates that all lighting must come from non-electric sources.)
One woman, Colleen, sits slightly apart from the rest of the group, whom we first meet mid-conversation as they very intently work to recount the “Cape Feare” episode of The Simpsons in as much detail as they can remember.
A small group of survivors of some devastating destruction gather in the woods and begin to recount the episode in the TV sitcom that is a satirical depiction of American life.
Over the play’s three acts and three-quarters of a century timespan, casual storytelling evolves into theater, theater becomes ritual, and one Simpsons episode becomes a myth and legend for a post-apocalyptic world.
“The plot is ingenious: In Act I, a group of people try to keep it together after a series of nuclear meltdowns by retelling the story of a single ‘Simpsons’ episode: Cape Feare,’ a sendup of the movie “Cape Fear,” Rachel Shteir wrote in the New York Times a few years ago about the play.
“In Act II, those same characters, now an itinerant theater troupe, are recreating episodes of ‘The Simpsons,’ commercials and hit songs. But they lose their unity and, in the closing scene, are gunned down by rivals,” she said.
“The sung-through third act begins 75 years later, with a ritual homage to the meltdown and a fantastical, grisly and surprisingly comedic version of “Cape Feare,” she added. With respect to the play and this work of CTC to bring this to a local stage, the actual ending needs to be seen in person.
The 1991 “Cape Fear” film tells the story of a convicted violent rapist who, by using his newfound knowledge of the law and its numerous loopholes, seeks vengeance against a former public defender whom he blames for his 14-year imprisonment due to purposefully faulty defense tactics used during his trial.
It is a remake of the 1962 movie “Cape Fear” borrowed from a 1950s movie “Night of the Hunter.” Both movie versions were based on the 1957 novel “The Executioners” by John D. MacDonald.
Maggie Cady, the show’s director and long-time CTC performer, also gives a bit of analysis of the thoughts in her head as she pulls together this production.
“’Mr. Burns’ takes us through the rebuilding of society by looking at how stories evolve,” she said.
The production invites viewers to reflect on themes of memory, survival, and the power of shared narratives, all set against a backdrop of a world forever changed by a cataclysmic event.
“When suddenly things like The Simpsons and the Britney Spears song “Toxic” only exist in our memories, what happens to them? What do these pop culture touchstones mean now, and how are they passed down? That’s what the show is interested in, and I find it truly fascinating,” Cady explained.
In an interview last year with Vox Media, Washburn pointed to that “passing down” of more than details about a transforming event or circumstance — like 9/11 or the COVID pandemic — but also their interpretations.
“I think of this play — and I didn’t think of it in this way when I wrote it — but I think of it as being in many ways a 9/11 play,” Washburn told Vox. “It was written about 10 years afterward, and it takes about that long to digest something. I’m sure there will be all sorts of stuff about the pandemic coming.”
She also touched on that more profound sense of influence that can come seemingly out of the blue — because few gave attention to the breadcrumbs dropped about a coming event — and how that affects us.
“Without getting too far into it, I felt like the villain in the third act would be a figure which would reflect the fears of that world, would articulate the dangers which aren’t going away,” she said.
“In Night of the Hunter, he’s a force who’s noncivilized. Robert Mitchum, who becomes Robert De Niro, who becomes Sideshow Bob: he’s uncontainable. He can’t be controlled by society,” Washburn said.
“If you expand that to all the forces who can’t be controlled in Act III (of “Mr. Burns”), that’s what that figure can circle around. It’s social stuff, it’s violence, it’s everything that can’t be regulated by law. It’s environmental damage. All of the darknesses which are invisible,” she said.
Cady said about the CTC production, “Each act offers something unique and they chart a decades-long game of telephone with stories and songs. Homer’s stories, like “The Odyssey,” got passed down through oral traditions from generation to generation. In “Mr. Burns,” Homer Simpson gets the same treatment.”
Cady admits that she’s not an avid “Simpsons” watcher, but said, “You certainly don’t need to be a Simpsons fan to enjoy it. There are many fun details for folks who know and love The Simpsons, but just knowing the basics of who the characters are is enough.”
She pointed out that Act III of the show moves from the outdoor patio to inside the theater and becomes a full musical with the play’s original score. “The music is a wonderful mix of refrains from songs you might know and really heartfelt songs,” Cady said.
The show runs from tomorrow evening through September 30 at The Contemporary Theater Company, 327 Main St., Wakefield. The standard ticket price is $30, but patrons can choose the price that works for them between $10 and $40. For more information, check their website at https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/season.
