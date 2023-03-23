The recently renamed Island Moving Company, now Newport Contemporary Ballet, is presenting “Elements,” a program of five works by five choreographers that refines and redefines the meaning of diverse. Diversity could apply to the heritage of the choreographers, which includes Juan Rodriguez and Yoshito Sakuraba; certainly to the diversity in styles, from classical ballet to starkly modern; and to the diversity of mood and meaning in each dance. “Elements” continues Friday and Saturday in the Keats Theatre at St. Andrews School in Barrington.
Ballet’s early dances most often focused on telling a story — a romance, or a folk-tale. But as ballet began to expand from those strictures, choreographers painted in more abstract ways with movement -- sometimes bringing the music alive, sometimes illuminating a strong emotion, in an individual or in reaction to others. And sometimes, the dance creates unforgettable portraits of two bodies moving in sync or in contrast to each other.
The latter happens in “Light Rain,” originally created by the late Gerald Arpino, of Joffrey Ballet, and restaged by Tom Mossbrucker for Newport Contemporary Ballet. To the Eastern-sounding music of Douglas Adamz and Russ Gauthier, it is performed by Kelly Moeller Rabe and Gregory Tyndall (lighting design by Stephen Petrilli). The shifting gold and black light adds a dynamic aura, constantly in motion.
Even more startling are Moeller Rabe’s variations on the splits, her long legs lengthened by toe shoes. She points one leg down Tyndall’s outstretched leg, up onto his shoulder, across his back. Their entwined and extended positions build to Rabe balancing prone, with outstretched limbs, atop Tyndall’s feet, as he lies on his back. A beautiful ending to this stunning and sensuous pas de deux.
The first work, “Grazing Steel Edges,” by Caleb Mitchell, with music by Johannes Brahms and Icelandic composer Johann Johannsson, is a dance stripped to its essence — in costume (Naomi Tanioka) and movement. En pointe, in leotards with sheer sleeves, the female dancers’ clear, clean technique of arabesques and piqué turns is a delight to watch, no need for show-stopping fouettés. Similarly, the men’s jetés are wonderfully airborne with no frills, just edges.
“A Fine Line,” by Juan Rodriguez, spotlights each dancer’s special look and line, beginning with three male/female couples and adding two more female dancers. That eight-dancer cast allows for constantly changing and interchanging combinations. The partnering in duos and trios is always fluid, here a lift with fluttering legs and there two dancers raising crossed arms together in a woven connection. The solo moments by Athena Flournoy are also memorable.
NCB’s artistic director, Danielle Genest, restaged “Skeleton Crew,” which she originally made for film in 2020 when medical professionals were stretched to their limits. The amorphous blue costumes of the six dancers, their blank and sometimes fearful faces — as well as the grinding electronic music— seemed to symbolize those first COVID months.
The dancers walk slowly and suddenly slump to the floor, as if their muscles can no longer hold up their skeletal selves. They droop over each other’s backs; they try to pull each other up; they roll on the floor; and at the end, only one can manage to stand.
“Aion,” by Yoshito Sakuraba, might refer to a video game, since he has said he worked with “elements” of “time and space” in forming this dance. It’s a stageful of sixteen dancers, the men in trousers, shirts and suspenders; the women in classic skirts-and-blouses or form-fitting dresses (Eileen Stoops).
It was totally captivating to watch a circle of dancers do “the Wave”; or to see a dancer here and there glide across the floor, on feet or belly or bottom. Many gestures and steps looked tied to folk traditions or ancient rituals; others were sculptural, posed for a second like a frieze. And three times, a lone dancer crawled out from the others … a messenger of things past or a harbinger of things to come?
The three out-of-town choreographers — Mitchell, Rodriguez and Sakuraba — have used elements of the earth (iron and steel), of art (value) and of dance (time and space) in these three world premieres. Together they and the NCB dancers have made and performed contemporary ballet pieces that will endure.
