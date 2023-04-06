PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The six wives of King Henry VIII take a big leap out of history books and onto the stage in “SIX,” the Tony Award-winning new musical coming April 11-23 to the Providence Performing Arts Center.
That is a BIG leap. The six queens — who were divorced, beheaded or died (one survived) during Henry’s quest for a male heir — are presented as pop vocalists at a concert/competition to become the lead singer of a band. The prize goes to the queen who can claim the worst experience while married to the king.
For instance, Catherine of Aragon was sent to a nunnery when Henry began chasing Anne Boleyn. Boleyn famously was beheaded to make space for Jane Seymour, allegedly the only one Henry truly loved, but who died from a hemorrhage after giving birth.
Anna of Cleves, Katherine Howard and Catherine Parr, the survivor, add to the saga, and all six tell their stories via the lyrics of a song and in the persona of a current pop artist. Along the way, they reclaim their identities — without Henry.
Amina Faye plays Jane Seymour and her song is the show’s one ballad, “Heart of Stone.” It would fit right in with hits by Adele, and the style, Faye admits, suits her well.
“I wanted the role of Catherine Parr,” she says during a telephone interview. Parr’s song has an R&B feel, she explains, adding, “They humored me and let me audition.” But when she got the Jane/Adele part, people who know her said, “Yeah, that makes sense.”
Musical inspiration also comes from artists Beyoncé, Avril Lavigne and Ariana Grande, among others. Pop, rap and techno are in the mix, and with nine songs, the show runs a brisk 80-minutes without intermission.
Faye’s path to on-stage royalty began while growing up in Charlotte, N.C. “I was always very musical, and I went to a performing arts high school.” She remembers her first role, in the school’s production of “Young Frankenstein,” as “the most fun I’d ever had.”
Then she won the top female “Jimmy Award” in 2016; that’s the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, named for Broadway producer the theater owner James M. Nederlander, known for encouraging young talent.
Her take-away was realizing, “Maybe I can do this.”
Faye studied at Penn State University, and after graduating went to work at The Public Theatre in New York City — where former Trinity Rep artistic director Oskar Eustis now holds that title — on a musical in development called “Suffs,” about the American women’s suffrage movement.
“It was cool to be an insider on a new musical,” she says. The show debuted at The Public last April. “I did the whole run; it kept getting extended.” Before it closed, however, Faye was worrying, “I’m about to be unemployed.”
Then “SIX” came along. Faye is part of the Boleyn Tour, which began in September 2022 in Las Vegas, one of two national tours currently under way.
Faye says the musical is staged like a concert. “The lights and sound make up the show, and we sing into mics — real ones, not props. The live band is right behind us.”
Costumes are suggestive of the 1500s but with very modern twists. As Jane Seymour, “I’m in a corset,” Faye says, but it’s hardly period accurate. She describes costumes as “big, loud, colorful, sparkly.
“I won’t give away too much,” she adds, “but there is something really cool with one, specific costume.”
What makes “SIX” an “amazing show,” however, is audience interaction.
“We address the audience,” she explains, and at every stop, the actors do shout-outs to the host city and make a joke or two about local goings-on.
“I love the response,” Faye enthuses. “The audience is right there along with us.”
“SIX” is on stage April 11-23 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St., including PPAC’s Gala Celebration on April 22, combining a performance and a post-show party. For tickets to the gala, email dsantos@ppacri.org. Tickets to performances are $57 to $99 and are available by calling the box office at (401) 421-ARTS (2787), by visiting the box office window or ppacri.org/SIX.
