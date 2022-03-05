SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Roberta Richman moved to South Kingstown in the early 1970s, she wasn’t sure whether she could continue growing as an artist.
Richman had moved to the area with her then-husband, who had taken a job at the University of Rhode Island. But she was a trained artist who had earned a master of fine arts degree, and she wanted to remain in her field.
“I was left trying to figure out how I was gonna maintain a career as a professional artist living in this small town,” she said.
Through her affiliation with URI, Richman met a group of women who were in the same boat – professional artists, she said, who had little opportunity to show their work. So they banded together and, in April 1974, 10 of them started Hera Gallery.
Forty-eight years later the gallery is as strong as ever, and its members are reflecting on the history of the co-op through its current show, titled “Where We Are.”
Sonja Czekalski, the gallery’s director, described the show as a snapshot of Hera’s active artist members. She said all current members were invited to exhibit their work in the show, and said many of them are selling their art for less than $150.
The gallery is hosting an opening reception for the show on Saturday beginning at 6 p.m. It will include light refreshments, and guests can chat with some of the exhibiting artists.
“As Hera is approaching its 50th anniversary, almost exactly 2 years into the pandemic, the thought came about – Where is Hera in all of this?” Czekalski said. “The exhibition gives each current artist member a voice to say, ‘This is where I am and this is what I am making at this point in time.’”
Twenty artists submitted pieces to the show, and Czekalski said they’re exhibiting a wide range of work, including photographs, drawings, paintings, sculptures, stone carvings, collages, prints, fiber arts and handmade paper arts.
Among the photographers is Viera Levitt, who submitted a diptych of the Campanile, a tower in the middle of the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth’s campus, where she works.
Levitt likes to take pictures of brutalist architecture, she said — the Campanile’s style of architecture, and a style that is characterized by dark, concrete buildings.
“I photograph this style of architecture that is often considered gray and crude, but I’m trying to make it look more interesting,” Levitt said, “for people to enjoy and appreciate.”
Levitt joined Hera Gallery in 2008. She said she feels a special connection to the gallery, as she was born in 1974 — the year it was founded by Richman and a group of other artists.
Richman, who submitted an abstract painting, said she’s excited to see the variety of work at the show — especially because each piece was created by an artist who lives and works in the area.
For her own submission, Richman took inspiration from photos of mountains and lakes that she shot while traveling.
“I collect those photographs, and when I start a new painting, I look at a picture or several photographs of a place,” Richman said. “But from there it takes on a life of its own, and I don’t feel as though I’m representing a particular place. It really is just abstract thought.”
And after nearly 50 years of submitting her work to Hera Gallery shows and consistently serving on the gallery’s board, Richman said she’s thrilled to see how much the co-op has grown and changed.
“I look at it now and I just feel grateful for the people who have picked up the mantle in making it the success it has become. It almost feels like raising a child and watching it succeed,” said Richman, whose second daughter was born the same month Hera opened.
Levitt is among those member artists who continue to shape Hera, and she had praise for the gallery’s history and significance.
“It’s very healthy, I think, for the little town of Wakefield to have such cultural institutions,” Levitt said. “They’re very much created by the people here, and for the people from this area — and much beyond.”
