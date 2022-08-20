JAMESTOWN, R.I. — A local librarian has taken a new approach to the ABCs.
Jamestown resident Sharon McDermott Babbitt, a youth services librarian at Kingston Free Library, has written “An Island Alphabet,” a book focusing on landmarks around Jamestown.
“I go walking regularly around the island and I’m very close to nature,” she said. “I pass by all these beautiful sights and I’m amazed at the beauty. It got me thinking that it would be fun to document all these locations in a book and doing so with the alphabet sounded like a great idea.”
Babbitt said the idea for the book came to her in February and, a few months later, it was printed by local publisher Stillwater River Publications. She admitted that a few of the letters were tricky to work with for the theme of the book, but the bigger challenge was narrowing other letters down to just one concept.
Among her favorites are:
* “I,” which she used for the “Island Land Trust.” The Conanicut Island Land Trust manages the 26-acre Godena Farm that features the largest native pollinator garden in the state. On the property is Parker Farm Conservation Area which offers 48-acres of hiking trails.
“The work the trust has done on the island is amazing,” she said. “They’ve taken out all invasive plants and continually add in native plants and trees making it a forest-like feel.”
*“M,” which she used for “Memorial Square.” The East Ferry Memorial Square is a small waterfront park area where remembrance ceremonies, special events and summer concerts are held. The focal point is a 12-foot high granite monument honoring Jamestown’s veterans.
* “Z which was used for Zeek’s Creek, sometimes referred to as Great Creek. The tidal creek is in the salt marsh area on North Road at the center of the island. Marsh Meadows Wildlife Preserve supports many species of resident and migrating birds, waterfowl and songbirds.
“I’m obsessed with this area,” Babbitt said. “Many times I’ll stop on my way to work and just watch the birds. It’s so relaxing.”
East Greenwich artist and retired police officer Donald Mong also contributed to the book after his artwork caught the attention of Babbitt.
“I regularly post pictures of my artwork on the Jamestown Facebook page and I’m always amazed oh how many likes I get,” Mong said. “Sharon saw my posts and reached out to me asking if I’d like to illustrate a book she was writing and of course I said yes.”
Mong has been painting and drawing since he was a child and has used all types of mediums, but watercolor is what he chose for the book.
His favorite scene in the book is the one for Beavertail State Park which depicts an older couple walking near the lighthouse. He says it really captivates him and his wife, who are both retired. This is his second book he’s illustrated, the first being “Greenville: My Hometown in the Great Darke County,” which was a historical book about an Ohio County.
“I know when you say an ABC Book you think of children, but I wanted this book to be for all ages and interests.” Babbitt said.
The book is available at All Ashore Cottage Outfitters (Jamestown), Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association gift shop (Jamestown), McQuade’s Marketplace (Jamestown), Wakefield Books (Wakefield), Charter Books (Newport), Island Books (Middletown) and Amazon.
Sharon McDermott Babbitt is a youth services librarian and holds a Master of Library and Information Studies degree from the University of Rhode Island. She lives in Jamestown with her family and her chihuahua Tony.
Donald Mong is a retired police officer with 22 years on the job. He worked as a Traffic Accident Reconstructionist for the better part of his career and taught traffic accident investigation at the Rhode Island Municipal Police Academy. He also taught at the State of Rhode Island crime lab for 10 years. He used his training and experience as a forensic accident illustrator to develop his skills in mapping and drawing, which he applies to his watercolor.
