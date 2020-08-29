SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Mariann Almonte is looking for $6,000 to keep Courthouse Center for the Arts in West Kingston going as the coronavirus, like a thief in the night, steals the viability of this historic concert venue.
“It’s been tough, really tough. We’ve just recently re-opened and we cannot bring in all the people we once did that underwrite what we do,” said Almonte, executive director for the center.
The needed funds will help continue some of its tribute shows by performers offering their take on popular artists, such the Sept. 12 show by Beatles For Sale, an award-winning, New England-based Beatles tribute band.
This past weekend saw Trinity do its rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, a rescheduled show from January this year.
A sadness and anxiety fill her more than usual in the drum-beating for money that is constantly needed to keep the non-profit alive.
“Between the courthouse (budget) and myself, the well has gone dry,” she said, adding, “Technically, we should be closed because we don’t have a dime.”
She paused for a moment and after a long and loud sigh, whispered, “It’s non-stop with the bills and I just want to cry.” It takes about $250,000 a year to run all programs and events, she said.
In addition to a long-list of tribute bands and occasional comedy shows from Charlie Hall’s Aging Disgracefully, the center has provided music, art and theater instruction free for young people in inclusive classes and summer camps.
It also offered work readiness programs and internships for young people with physical and mental disabilities to learn job skills. Besides classes in the performing arts, the center also lent its space for monthly art shows.
The coronavirus restrictions and limitations brought an end to these shows and programs March 15, said Almonte who is now attempting to start up some programming with the tribute bands. State rules and her own precautions, however, are severely limiting crowds — and income — for the center, she added.
While she could have nearly 200 people in the building, “that is way too much for our room to feel safe,” she said. The old courthouse has a former courtroom serving as a stadium-style stage.
“Every other row is marked off,” she explained about the COVID re-design for the inside. Dancing, which was once allowed, is confined to far fewer couples and they need to stay only where an “x” is marked on the floor so that they are staggered and socially distanced.
Bands that once met and greeted people no longer can do so. They move from a green waiting room to the stage then back to the green room before being ushered out of the building following the performance, she said.
“I’ve told the audience, if there is some infraction, the state can shut us down indefinitely and that is something we cannot chance,” said Almonte who is watching every penny come in as she pays for various expenses with her own unemployment check.
“To bring back the instructors and the various classes we’ve had for everyone and just pay for the basic carrying costs to keep the building open, we need about $6,000 right now,” she said.
Among some other problems are dried up large donations that a bank once gave, increased service fees from her online ticketing agency and difficulty finding grants for which the center is eligible.
“I cannot even pay the bands full price, we don’t have the money,” Almonte said, noting she depends completely on volunteers helping with the shows.
Even two years ago the non-profit organization struggled with funding. It had two part-time employees and one full-time volunteer. The building also constantly needs improvements, such as a boiler repair at the time, Almonte said in a 2018 interview.
New Shoreham Police Chief Vincent T. Carlone, formerly a officer in Narragansett and South Kingstown, and who often went to that courthouse on official business, said in 2018 that fundraising was a necessity.
“It’s always a struggle with these old buildings,” Carlone said at the time. “That’s why we have to keep thinking of inventive ways to pump some money into there. Otherwise, it would end up boarded up – pretty sad.”
Just about a year ago Courthouse Center for the Arts held a fundraiser to upgrade its sound and lighting systems.
Almonte said that the venue’s sound system needed improvement to meet the standards of performance by the musicians going there. A video surveillance system was installed after its theater lights were stolen.
Production company Sound Advice and the Rhode Island Music Hall of Fame joined together to upgrade sound and lights in the courtroom-turned-stage area.
In 2018 Carlone, who has his own band, “Fugitives from Justice,” with another Block Island police officer, told The Independent the building is a place of healing and work is valuable to preserve its current reincarnation as an arts center.
He said this week that his sentiments remain the same. “It’s changed from a dark place, almost a haunted place. It changed from a jail to a church,” he said.
“You may ask the question, ‘Why has this healed you, what do you mean?’” he said. “The answer lies in the history of this magnificent building. It was a courthouse starting in 1894, a destination for countless victims of crimes whose lives were sometimes ruined,” he said.
In there were criminal defendants who faced long prison sentences in some cases, police officers called to testify, “only to be grilled, questioned and questioned again in an effort to discredit them” and lawyers and judges, who have very difficult jobs preserving the integrity of our justice system, Carlone said.
He recalled his feelings of going into that courthouse and “the stomachache I would get as I walked in, knowing I would be grilled about every detail of the event as if I were the guilty party.”
It reminded him of his work as a police officer upholding the law and getting blamed for doing his job.
“All these things made that building a place I never wanted to ever enter again, and I was happy when it closed down, until now,” Carlone said.
Then the transformation occurred when its purpose became different and hallways filled with laughter and joy rather than tears, outrage and sorrow.
“When I walk in now, I feel a positive energy that engulfs the entire place. It is a place of gathering, music, art, theater, food, drink, dance and laughter. It is very important that we as South County citizens keep the Courthouse alive with financial support and attendance at the events,” he said.
Serving special needs children and integrating them into arts and music programs have proved to be extremely successful, he noted while pointing out that available free space for other nonprofits and providing free classes, education and support groups for mental illness caregivers and sufferers are important, too, he said.
“The courthouse now provides a humble, yet exciting home, for the community to thrive in,” Carlone added.
