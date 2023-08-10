WESTERLY, R.I. — The Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly will be serving guests a bit of ‘surf and turf’ throughout August via its Land and Sea exhibit. Following an opening reception last week, the exhibit is currently displaying work from over 50 of the Co-Op’s members, and featuring artists Patty Nunes and Lois Lawrence.
The show, which consists of primarily land- and seascapes, features work by member artists in a variety of mediums.
Patty Nunes, of Connecticut, has been a member of the Co-Op for 13 years. She works in watercolors occasionally embellished by pen and ink. She works in small- to medium-format pieces, offering items from 4 inches by 6 inches to 22 inches by 28 inches.
Nunes has offered pieces for exhibit like Italian Hillside, a watercolor and pen-and-ink creation that captures the charm of suburban Italy. She explained that she travels Europe regularly via river cruise, and often uses the landscapes she experiences as subjects.
As a sea offering, Nunes is exhibiting Little Friends, a painting of four sandpipers frolicking on the shore.
Nunes has also offered a bit of both land and sea in her painting Kinderjink, depicting a village in the Netherlands, rife with tall grass, canals, and windmills.
Lois Lawrence, of Stonington, Connecticut, is having her land and sea-themed works featured as well.
She will be exhibiting one of her favorite subjects, Quanaduck Cove, located in her hometown of Stonington. She explained that though she has painted this locale many times, she has not created the same piece of art twice.
She said finds this location peaceful and ever-changing and enjoys capturing its many moods.
Lawrence’s Quanaduck Cove in oil, which features rich browns and gold, can be viewed at Land and Sea.
Travel is also a favorite subject for Lawrence, who describes herself as a camera-toting Francophile who has visited Paris, Guadeloupe in the French Caribbean, and Canada.
Lawrence is currently the Vice President of the Co-Op and handles the organization’s publicity.
The ACGOW’s annual Art Heist takes place on the heels of the Land and Sea show on August 26 from 6-8 p.m. at the Westerly Armory at 41 Railroad Avenue. Tickets to the annual fundraising gala can be purchased for $175 a pair at the Gallery. Individuals who are interested in attending, but not planning to leave with art, can purchase simple admission tickets for $30 each.
Land and Sea opened on August 2 and will run through the end of the month. The Artists Cooperative Gallery of Westerly is located at 14 Railroad Avenue in Westerly. Gallery hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
