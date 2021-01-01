Theater stages were dark. Movie houses were empty. Wedding venues were silent. These spaces, that are normally overflowing with creative energy, were in 2020 the subject of a new test of creativity — how and whether events could continue in some fashion.
“The pandemic has put a brake to the breathless situation of contemporary lifestyle,” said writer and art historian Anil Kumar. It challenged even the most versatile to find innovation and explore their depths of creativity, he noted.
When life slowed to a crawl 10 months ago, artistry and cultural events of all kinds confronted the challenge of surfacing in the milieu of changed norms and with inspiration and hope.
Large weddings were canceled because of government restrictions. Safety meant taking on a taste of artistry to accommodate far smaller numbers and diminishing couple’s hopes for that large celebration with friends and family.
Theater performers edged into smaller and outdoor performances to replace packed inside seats. They also retreated to limited Zoom and other personal video platforms for practices and performances that lacked audience connections.
Galleries found new ways to photograph exhibits and put them online for the many people seeking to avoid any indoor space.
These are just a few of the artistic expressions — what could be called COVID considerations — showing the art of living life, art imitating life and art being created within the confines of pandemic scarcity of audiences, revenues and inspiration.
A Fresh Look at Old Approaches
Taking a fresh look at approaches to old or traditional ways of doing things helped spur creativity, two artistic directors told The Independent recently when evaluating this scarcity problem with multiple dimensions.
Tammy Brown, the new artistic director for The Contemporary Theater in Wakefield, said, “Theater at its core is about connection. It’s about sharing the same space, breathing the same air, experiencing the same energy. It’s about being present with one another, physically and emotionally.”
“The harsh reality is that (now) there’s just no substitute for that. And yet, for the past 10 months we’ve had to try to figure out a way to make do in the safest way possible,” she said.
Agreeing is Josh Short, Wakefield resident, founder and artistic director for the Wilbury Theater in Providence.
“These last few months have been a great learning opportunity for artists and organizations alike,” he said.
“We’ve learned to embrace new mediums and take advantage of new technologies to break down many of the barriers of live theater, and I do believe that we’ll continue to use these tools long after it’s safe for us to return to the theater again,” he said.
He called the virus’s effect a “pivotal” moment for the soul of the arts, no matter the form, creation or venue.
“Questions around equity and access have been raised and the status quo has been questioned. Our challenge moving forward will be to remember this growth and to resist the temptation to fall back to the status quo,” said Short.
This pivotal moment, as Short called it, landed without warning — as many historic events do — on all organizations whether they operate galleries, organize parades, events or concerts, sponsor theater and plan the artistry of a wedding.
They charted their way through difficult decisions in the last 10 months, with many deciding or needing to just cancel events because no work-around was possible.
In Wickford, organizers of the Wickford Art Festival announced that the annual show had been canceled because of COVID-19 related restrictions on crowd sizes.
The Wickford Art Association had planned to hold its 58th annual art festival July 11 and 12. It is traditionally the association’s largest and most anticipated event of the year drawing hundreds of people to the small North Kingstown village.
The Charlestown Seafood Festival was canceled for the first time in 35 years. So, too, was the Newport Jazz Festival and the Newport Folk Festival.
The Newport Music Festival, the chamber music festival held in the mansions of Newport during the first three weeks of July also canceled summer performances.
The stage lights stayed dark at Theatre By The Sea this summer, with the popular Matunuck venue idling its musicals because of the coronavirus. This musical theater, with a rich and resilient history, shifted quickly to promote a slate of productions for a revived 2021 season.
Rhythm and Roots Festival never put on its Labor Day weekend event. The Narragansett Festival of Lights also was canceled as was an en masse plunge into the icy Atlantic Ocean for annual charity fundraising sponsored by three main polar plunges. They all went virtual.
Other groups, such as Shady Lea artists colony in North Kingstown, Pump House Music Works, Courthouse Center for the Arts, South Kingstown Cinema 8 and the Contemporary Theater in Wakefield, looked for innovative and safe bypasses for limited presentations.
Innovation and Acceptance
The Shady Lea Mill is at the end of this tree-lined street leading visitors to the enclave of many artists inside this 200-year-old brick building. It’s their home away from home for exploring creativity and passion.
It’s also a place where social distancing and self-isolation have been the norm for many years, broken by only occasional visitors or dropping in at another artist’s studio. So, it was no exception for these artists to face the same when the coronavirus hit this year.
“It never occurred to us we would have to shut the place to the artists,” said Lynn Krim, 80, owner of the mill her father once owned. “There are single artists’ studios, there are very few having two people working in them. It’s like telling them they cannot go into their home.”
However, one major change, said Krim, was the cancellation of the June and December open houses that draw thousands each year to see artists’ work and purchase it.
Virus restrictions and social distancing made it impossible to offer, but a decision everyone understood, she added.
COVID-19 became another part of history in the building where creaky wooden floors hold a history of local workers making woolen blankets for Union soldiers in the Civil War.
The Pump House, a South Kingstown venue for various live performances, started in the summer holding socially-distanced outdoor musical events to the delight of many who had missed and longed for concert music and sharing it with others.
“This is such a relief. This is something I need,” said Mark Dempsey, of South Kingstown, about simply hearing live music. Social distancing didn’t matter to him or others because the music wasn’t confined by the distance requirements.
Government restrictions have stopped indoor concerts and other artistic performances or gatherings. As the state in the summer loosened some prohibitions, people started to gather again, but this time outdoors.
It’s the same fun, those attending said, but done just a different way.
The South Kingstown Cinema 8 opened for limited business, but then temporarily closed again as the coronavirus effects crippled the movie industry.
While connoisseurs of the indoor theater environment eagerly awaited the return of first-run movies, that need had go unsatisfied for a while, said Kristina Hersey, South Kingstown Cinema 8 general manager during a summer interview, because of delays in providing them to cinemas.
At the Courthouse Center for the Arts in Kingston and the Hera Gallery in Wakefield, shows continued once limited indoor attendance was allowed, but managers kept a close eye on social distancing and keeping few people inside at once.
For some operations, like Courthouse Center, the reduced numbers of people threw budgets upside down and sent operators looking for additional funds.
“It’s been tough, really tough...and we cannot bring in all the people we once did that underwrite what we do,” said Mariann Almonte, executive director for the center and who later started receiving enough donations to keep going.
Even the artistry of planning a wedding needed invigorating new touches once standard large-capacity venues canceled due to state-imposed restrictions.
While low-cost weddings and fewer guests have been a growing trend in recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic with social distancing has brought an increased interest for engaged couples wanting to keep their dates to say “I do.”
Called “micro-weddings,” they offer a bare bones and intimate arrangement for a celebration at a preferred site with just enough people to mark the occasion and often keep costs low.
“I absolutely love the idea of micro-weddings as it’s everything you need. COVID has thrown a curve ball to all of us and I think it has made a lot of people realize what is actually important,” said Michelle Johnston, 35, who married Christian Gifford, 33, in May in a small ceremony with only six guests, including parents.
Rising Resilience
The name of the game is resilience during a pandemic, said artists who have pushed through avoid a stall and not perform, even minimally on Facebook or Zoom.
Having scaled-down outside performances became a forte at Wakefield’s Contemporary Theater whose indoor main stage – shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic – could handle over 100 people.
For some of its performers, like others across the country, having that artistic expression taken away from them was devastating.
“A show does not come to life until it has an audience. Skype rehearsal doesn’t cut it,” said Terry Simpson, president of the CTC Board of Directors and actor.
Riley Cash, another performer, lamented mid-way through the pandemic this year, “I’m been feeling better than I thought I would be this far into quarantine, I’m doing what I can to stay connected with friends and loved ones.”
Yet, a missing something left him with loss, he said. “I miss the look of surprise on someone’s face when I’m with them/performing. I have realized that above all else the biggest motivator for me acting is to connect with the people around me.”
Chris Simpson, theater founder is someone who does not take defeat easily.
As summer began, he pulled together some ensemble members and began outdoor performances for socially-distanced and limited audience’s on the theater’s outdoor patio.
After a more than three-month hiatus, it featured a twice-weekly improvised musical. It also started the “Wine and Paint on the Patio” two days a week as well and one night for jazz with a trio playing favorites for those long missing the eclectic fare of this theater company.
These continued through the summer and into the fall as Simpson – who likes to push against the edge in productions and operations – edged against the encroaching cold weather that would soon end outdoor opportunities.
The troupe could be heard breaking the pandemic’s silence for those walking along nearby Main Street or playing in a school yard just across a small bridge over the Saugatucket River.
In the company’s ever-intrepid style, it started doing outdoor Christmas caroling for the holiday season in December.
CTC’s Artistic Director Brown said, “I’m very proud of the work we’ve done so far from the wine and paint nights on the patio, to the summer run of our improvised musical, to our Christmas Caroling program and our virtual holiday shows.“
Like so many organizations looking for work-arounds that also meet social distancing and other restrictions, CTC is focused on beating back – where possible – the COVID-19‘s infringement on their love of performing.
“Looking forward, I’m excited to learn more about digital and audio formats as we launch a whole season of virtual programming in the winter and spring,” Brown said.
“For me, it’s about maintaining that community and ensemble connection in any way we can, until we can safely gather together in the same space. And oh, what a day that will be!,” she said.
