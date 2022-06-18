SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. —Theatre by the Sea is bringing the much-acclaimed musical “Footloose” to the stage with a story theme of change, challenge, casualty that prevails as much today as in 1984 when the production first appeared.
“It’s poignant today because of the culture we are living in and the times with and after COVID,” show Director Robert Richard said. “While set a long time ago, it will make people think about what’s happening to them today as well.”
Richard hopes audiences find the parallels as compelling as he does.
“I want people come and say, ‘Oh my gosh!’” he said.
In today’s culture of political correctness, polarized political views, actions and reactions to a contaminating virus that restricted usual life and freedoms taken for granted, this musical is framed by desire’s quest for the freedom to dance and government and religious officials attempts to stamp it out.
It begins with Chicago transplant Ren McCormack, who is in shock when he discovers the small Midwestern town he now calls home has made dancing and rock music illegal.
As he struggles to fit in, Ren faces an uphill battle to change things. With the help of a new friend, Willard Hewitt, and defiant teen/sought-after girlfriend Ariel Moore, he thinks he might loosen up this conservative town.
But Ariel’s influential father, Reverend Shaw Moore, stands in the way.
As teenagers often become, many want no part of this town law that prohibits the dancing because leaders believe it can invite heavy drinking.
Rev. Moore uses his southern oratory as firepower to keep that law in place and condemn those kids wanting to do it.
As clashes and connections occur, the musical also poses entangled, aligned and opposing relationships driven by the arch issue of desire trumping man-made laws. Consequences happen, though, for those who push too hard and even for those around them.
“Footloose” shows how that can happen. As in any good hot drama that doesn’t end in Armageddon, transformation from these unexpected consequences unfold in ways for Moore and others as they never imagined.
It is, as Theatre by the Sea owner Bill Hanney would want, an uplifting end, something positive, something reflective, but overall something that leaves people feeling happy when they exit his 89-year-old barn theatre.
“Right now seems like the perfect time to be producing the musical ‘Footloose’ for our audiences,” Hanney said. “After the past two years of living by so many rules, which restricted us from doing the things we love, we can all relate to these kids who just want to cut loose and dance in a town that won’t allow it. This show is so much fun — with fantastic music and dancing,” he said.
Packed with a hit score including “Almost Paradise,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” “Holding Out for a Hero,” and the iconic title song, Footloose celebrates the wisdom of listening to young people and guiding them with a warm heart and an open mind.
Hanney personally chooses the actors to appear in the performances at his theatre.
In this play, he tapped understudy Emma Wilcox (just finishing up in “Million Dollar Quartet” at the theatre) to be Ariel.
“What I really like about Ariel is the journey she has to go through,” Wilcox said about the teen who also confronts the early circumstances in which battered woman find themselves.
She is emotionally and physically abused by a boyfriend, understood and befriended by another male, and fights back against the abusiveness as well as the repressive parent who might be the reason she went into the first relationship.
Hearing her words and the way she is both yelled at and even hit by her boyfriend can be jarring for anyone familiar with such circumstances and is a reminder of the courage it takes to escape such traps.
Rehearsals showed Wilcox playing that part true-to-life. “What I’ve always loved is the connection for the actors to make on stage to the audience,” said the 23-year-old performer.
Matthew Taylor, who hails from Texas and understands conservative Bible-belt attitudes, plays Rev. Shaw Moore.
“In this play, he is a man who has exhausted his emotional tap and never dealt with his loss,” Taylor said, referring to Moore’s attempt to use a take-no-prisoner approach to the dancing ban as a way to make up for his own personal failings after his son died following a night of drinking and dancing.
Once more, strong acting in rehearsals blend loosely with parents whose children have died. The loss of a child at any age is horrific for parents, bringing grief that inflames passion for action to soothe their hurt.
Memories — especially those about the cause of the loss — take the eternity of that loss from the rational head to the depths of the illogical and suffering heart.
Only when he sees others taking corrosive action like his — in the form of book burning — does he realize he’s gone too far.
“His arc is very broad in this play,” Taylor said.
There’s also Ren, played by JP Qualters.
“I am bringing my own version of Ren,” Qualters said. “The audience is going to go through a journey with me alone, too. They will see me become a man, a broken man and then somewhat whole again.”
And so it goes for the town, too.
Previews for “Footloose” begin Wednesday and an official Opening Night is slated for June 24 at the theater. For more information, visit www.theatrebythesea.com.
