Summer is officially here, which is a bummer these days. The nice weather and the steady breeze is inviting when it comes to going outside, but the current COVID-19 pandemic signals a few red flags. You can still enjoy yourself at the beach or at your favorite restaurant as long as you have a mask handy and you’re social distancing, but a lot of folks don’t want to take that risk. For the ones playing it safe while staying home, a good way to spend time is listening to some music. A good example of this in order to both please the ears and feel the summer vibe is Narragansett reggae rock act Dudemanbro’s new “Shifting Skies” EP that came out on May 26.
Guitarist and vocalist Kyle Bell, bassist Keith Kosut and drummer Jim Plaziack worked with Matt Wunsch and Chris Vachon at PM Recording Studio in Wakefield to make the record. Their aim was to have a basic approach while capturing everything in a single shot.
“Matt [Wunsch] was a lot of fun to work with,” Bell says on the making of the EP. “I’ve heard a few of his projects from other shows and he connected saying he had studio space at PM. We went in and did all of the guitar bass and drums as a one take, including the solos. I was going to overlay everything but what we were jamming in the studio that day just worked. There’s a few overlaid things, but even with all the effects we kept everything simple and nearly everything is one take.”
“We finally got into the studio in January and laid down six original tunes that Kyle had written a while ago and we crafted it,” Kosut adds. “We are really excited because we put a lot of time into the album because we had to have it perfect. Matt and Chris were awesome to work with and the sound I think really defines us.”
The album was finished up right before the pandemic hit and shut everything down. This made the band decide on how they were going to unveil “Shifting Skies” so they chose the most logical approach given the circumstances.
“We were holding out for an album release show for a little while before COVID-19 took over most of the country and the world,” Bell mentions. “When we realized that it probably wouldn’t happen for the foreseeable future, we made an executive decision to launch and release the album digitally. When it comes down to it, it’s about the music. We wanted our friends and fans to be able to listen to it all summer long rather than hold out for a show.”
The title track kicks off the mellow feeling in excellent fashion while also including vocal effects at various instances. Embracing a theme of perseverance and hope, “Find The Light” has an hypnotic chorus along with some subtle grooves. The pace is picked up a bit in both “I’m Seeing Colors” and “YUP” while the rhythms flow in both tracks. “Run Outta Town” has slight psychedelic tones that provide different audio dimensions for the ears. Concluding the EP is “Lay Your Head Down”, which goes back to the mellowness that was brought in the beginning.
Folks can listen to Dudemanbro’s “Shifting Skies” EP via Spotify, Youtube and Apple Music along with being able to purchase it from the latter. With all of this madness that surrounds us, laid back tunes can provide a calming sense of tranquility. Pressing play on this new record might be exactly what your psyche has been looking for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.