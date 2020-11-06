KINGSTON, R.I. — Clothing can carry a lot of meaning: Colors, patterns and designs can represent parts of different cultures, and clothes can provide a window into the lives and experiences of people living in different centuries. The cultural importance of clothing is front and center at The University of Rhode Island, as the College of Business’s Department of Textiles, Fashion Merchandising and Design hosts “The Kaleidoscope of Textiles: Dress as Multidimensional Cultural Documents,” which will be on display at Quinn Hall through the end of the school year.
The exhibit features about 20 different garments from a wide array of cultures, from Asia to Africa to Europe and the Americas, all of which were already in the university’s Historic Costume Textile Collection and thoroughly researched by students in two graduate level courses: “Ethnic Dress & Textiles,” taught by Jessica Strübel, and “Special Problems in Textile Conservation,” taught by Rebecca Kelly.
The idea for the exhibit initially came from Strübel as a project to challenge her students’ skillset.
“I was trying to think about a project for graduate students to do,” Strübel said. “It needed to be something much more complex than just writing a paper, which you might have undergrads do, or an exam.”
At the same time, Kelly was teaching a class involving textile preservation. The two decided to collaborate on the project by involving both of their classes.
“I went to Susie Jerome, our Collections Manager, and asked her, ‘what might you have in terms of ethnic clothing that might need to be worn, researched and then perhaps conserved?’ because (Kelly) and I had talked about having our classes overlap with respect to the project that they were going to be doing,” Strübel said. “We’ve got this little room just full of uncatalogued ethnic garments that have been donated to the Historic Costume Textile Collection over the years and so they just had been sitting there (with) nobody using them, meaning they haven’t gone on exhibit, no one has examined them for classes or anything like that. So I asked her to pull out quite a few items that had absolutely no background information on them, so she and I did that.”
With an idea set and a plan in place, Strübel went about writing a grant proposal for The Winnie Grant, a $3,000 grant given annually by the College of Humanities toward research or teaching projects that involve the humanities.
“My whole idea behind the grant proposal was thinking about the current tenor of society right now, in respect to (that) we’re in the middle of an election year and ethnicity and all of that is really a hot topic right now, and then thinking, one, we had all of these uncatalogued, unresearched items in the collection. I was just really trying to think about a way to situate it in contemporary society, so it was, ‘OK, we are an immigrant country,’” Strübel said. “I’m a child of immigrants. I know many people who are and it’s something that impacts our daily life.”
Strübel wound up receiving the grant, and quickly got to work with Kelly and their collective students.
“What we did was, we pulled out a bunch of different garments from the collection. Each student selected one, and what was very interesting was they were, in my class, researching these backgrounds, this material culture, relating it to ethnicity and then in (Kelly’s) class they were conserving it to put on exhibit,” Strübel said.
The work helped to gain a better understanding of the collection and to correctly identify some previously misidentified pieces to give them a proper record.
“We had a blouse that ended up (being) from Romania and someone had misidentified it as Greek,” Strübel said. “(It) had a tag on it saying, ‘possibly Greek.’ Actually, it had something else written and then crossed out, replaced with Greek, so somebody had been misidentifying it several times over.”
In that essence, it helped both the university and the students as well.
“We’re becoming aware of what we actually have, but it also gave our students an opportunity to work on their investigative skills with respect to material culture and looking at all of the material resources for investigating, not just the garment (and) the material itself, the artifact, but also looking more in depth into the culture,” Strübel said. “Part of the assignment or the project that I had for them was, ‘well, also talk about how this has impacted perhaps popular culture, but contemporary dress styles. What is the role of this particular ethnic garment in contemporary society, in American society specifically?’ So this particular Romanian blouse is what has been translated into the peasant blouse in the modern-day fashion industry and so just looking and documenting the way that ethnicity is very pervasive in our daily life.”
“We have this American identity that’s really diverging from the stereotypical white European construct, so we were trying to represent the true ethnic diversity and cultural richness of American society,” Strübel added. “There are some text panels in the actual physical exhibit that really go in-depth about this and talk about how we want to use the clothing. Clothing is often used to identify various ethnic groups. That’s what we were doing, was representing these ethnic groups through the dress that we actually were holding in our own collection. So that’s what’s pretty interesting about it.”
In addition to the students, Strübel got in on the work herself, digging into her experience with West African textiles to determine the origins of a box of donated pieces.
“We had a box of textiles where we weren’t even sure where they came from. They just said ‘African textiles’ and, as we know, the continent of Africa is quite large, and from my past experience looking at some of them I quickly recognized that they were indeed West African,” Strübel said. “Where in West Africa, I wasn’t sure, so I had to start looking at them myself. It really got me back into the researcher mode with material culture, which I appreciated because I’ve been, well, most of my research has been refocused primarily to survey research, so this was actually a fun thing for me to do.”
She said that many of the items in the collection were donated over time by faculty members, reflecting on the diversity that can be found on the URI campus. She said she was incredibly proud of the work her students did.
“Just being able to watch as the students (work), here I am lecturing to them about material culture and how to investigate these things, and then to let them have the hands-on experience of it to me was gratifying to see, and really gratifying to see what they actually found out about these things,” Strübel said. “When we started at the beginning of spring, there was absolutely no background information, so it was really nice to see what they came up with.”
Also impressive to her was the work that came from three undergraduate students in her class.
“I had three undergraduates in there who were performing with equal capabilities,” Strübel said. “Their work was immaculate, it was great. If I was to have been given the papers without names on them, I wouldn’t have been able to differentiate between the undergrad and the graduate work.”
The exhibit was initially meant to debut during the spring 2020 semester, but due to COVID-19, was pushed back a semester and will now run through the end of spring 2021. In addition to the Quinn Hall exhibit, a virtual exhibit is in the works to soon be posted on the department’s website.
For more information, visit uri.edu/business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.