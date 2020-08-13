JAMESTOWN, R.I. — Fans of the arts went up and down Conanicut Island Saturday to stop by or drive by a variety of art exhibits as part of the Jamestown Open Outdoor Studios and Drive-By-Art Offerings Exhibit held by the Jamestown Arts Center (JAC) in conjunction with the Jamestown Artists Alliance for Sustainability (JAAS) and Conanicut Island Art Association (CIAA).
This year marked the JAC’s first involvement in the one day exhibit, held this year with social distancing guidelines in mind, and for JAC Exhibitions Director Karen Conway, they couldn’t have asked for a better day.
“We are so excited that the weather’s good, the artists are excited (and) they have everything out and about,” Conway said. “I’m just so happy that the weather’s agreed. We were worried about that yesterday, so this is just perfect and I’m just so glad we could get all these artists together, it’s fantastic.”
A total of 16 locations were set across the island with over 35 participating artists and artisans, many of whom worked from their own yards or gathered with neighboring artists.
“People are just excited to have this opportunity to see all of this art just in one island and in one place and be able to drive around and also see our Outdoor Arts Experience,” Conway said.
For the participating artists, the day gave them an opportunity to show their work and interact with the public like they normally would during the busy summer season, but at a safe distance with the current COVID-19 pandemic.
“Art really thrives when it’s part of a community and a day like today is an opportunity to do that, to be part of our community and have people support their artists in their communities,” Kelly McDermott of Jamestown said.
“It’s been nice to see people out and about and finally able to enjoy the outdoor air in a public place and see people enjoy the art,” Joanna Grocutt of Jamestown said.
Grocutt, who was stationed with her friend McDermott outside of the JAC, specializes in clay vessels, and had several of her recent persimmon mug for sale, named so because she got the inspiration for them while peeling the fruit.
“I thought it would be really nice to translate to clay and then I tried to have the glaze to match,” Grocutt said.
More so than anything though, Grocutt said she was happy to see people out and about interacting with art.
“I think it’s really refreshing,” Grocutt said. “They’ve obviously taken really good steps to make sure that everyone is safe and I feel safe here so it’s just really nice to see people out enjoying the day and the art and just kind of being themselves.”
For Coffee Bell, an artist who specializes in re-painting digitally altered photographs and acrylic pours who was with fellow artists and neighbors Rick Meli, Dave Gagnon and Annie de Bethune at the Pemberton Place Apartments, it was about making the best of the current situation.
“Well, it would be nice of us to have our show but we can’t have our show so this is the next best thing,” Bell said.
For de Bethune, it was just good to be able to share her work with others again.
“I make so much work and it’s nice just to, for myself, hang my work and see it and then to have people look at it it always feels good,” de Bethune said. “It’s an adventure.”
Jeweler Didi Suydam and sculptor Peter Diepenbock, a married couple who both specialize in their own artistic forms, welcomed guests right to their yard on Hamilton Ave to see their wares up close.
Suydam, a Rhode Island School of Design-trained metalsmith, works with multiple metals including sterling silver and 14 karat gold to create a wide variety of handcrafted jewelry, which she showed off from her open home studio with guidelines in place.
“It’s nice to know we have an open air space, so that works totally fine,” Suydam said. “This was a little bit more challenging in terms of not knowing what to expect with people, (like) were they going to be concerned about cleaning the jewelry or was I going to be concerned about cleaning the jewelry and how to clean it and when people are touching and feeling all of the time, but it hasn’t been an issue. I’ve just cleaned something up after someone has tried it on.”
Suydam loved the idea of the show as well.
“I just really appreciate these venues,” Suydam said. “I really appreciate how big an all-island tour.”
For Diepenbrock, a sculptor who specializes in large outdoor pieces he calls garden forms, the show gave him the ability to display a variety of his works all throughout his own garden.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity to share the garden really with our neighbors and friends, so that’s always very satisfying,” Diepenbrock said. “We’ve done it in the past, it’s probably been quite a few years, maybe before the (JAC) opened and it’s always just been really enjoyable, it’s a goal to set to make three new pieces just for this show.”
In fact, holding more outdoor shows works perfectly for Diepenbrock with his pieces.
“Well, it’s almost with COVID having the emphasis on outdoors is perfect for what I do because I pretty much do garden sculptural works, so where as before we’d have an open studio and I’d expect people to come inside the studio space and then it’s more so showing models and smaller pieces, so this has actually encouraged a better format than what we would normally do for an open studio, so I think that that’s been really quite good,” Diepenbrock said.
In addition, an emphasis on staying at and working on the home has expanded the market for his garden forms.
“I’ve been hearing that the trend with people living at home now and staying at home more is to think about garden art, garden forms,” Diepenbrock said, adding he prefers the term garden forms over structures because he believes people have preconceived notions when they hear the word sculpture, and Diepenbrock’s pieces come in a wide variety of styles.
“There’s whimsy with the giant snail form and then there’s a wind harp, which is wind sound generated,” Diepenbrock said. “There’s some fish and fauna going on and then this bubble forum is just an abstraction really, but it’s meant to represent bubbles.”
Over at Out Of The Box Studios, which specializes in providing artistic opportunities for people with disabilities, an outdoor studio time was held with artist Josy Wright for the public, while other artists such as Robert Sabin, Peter Marcus and Deb Lichtenstein offered drive-by and pass-by displays, with viewing only available from the street or sidewalk.
“She did a fantastic job of using the whole block for drive-by,” Conway said of Liechtenstein, also praising Marcus for his display which she had just come back from.
CIAA President Kathleen Caswell, who also participated in the show as an artist, said she felt the day was “very successful.”
“I think the collaboration between JAC, JAAS and CIAA is long overdue and I’m glad that we’ve done it,” Caswell said. “I think it’s a terrific opportunity to collaborate with the other organizations. My guess is at the end of the day we’re all going to say that this was a very successful event and wanting to do it again.”
For more information on the Jamestown Arts Center and Conanicut Island Art Association, visit their respective websites, jamestownartscenter.org and conanicutartassociation.com.
