There really isn’t a more American holiday than the 4th of July. It’s obviously a celebration of the birth of this country we call home, but there’s also plenty of food, drink, fireworks and even some badminton if that’s your sport of choice. Refreshments, explosions and a game you can play while holding a drink in your hand, what’s more American than that? Starting at 2 p.m. on the front lawn of Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield, they’ll be ringing in the festive day with some fireworks of the musical variation. It’s also fitting that the sounds from the stage will be rooted in jazz and blues, two of the most influential styles of American music.
The idea for the barbecue came from Wakefield resident and local sax legend Dan Moretti’s jazz residency that takes place at Pump House Music Works on the first Sunday of each month. The upcoming date for the residency happened to fall on the 4th of July and it gave Pump House Music Works President Dan Collins the option of throwing a party.
“I love the 4th of July,” Collins says about the holiday. “I love cooking out and I’m looking forward to getting on the grill Sunday to flip burgers and hot dogs for everyone. It’ll be a great free daytime event to enjoy before fireworks at Old Mountain Field. We’re looking forward to seeing familiar faces and hopefully some new ones.”
South Kingstown jazz-rock act Smug Honey will be taking part in the festivities with their groovy, funky sound. Lead singer and guitarist George Richter, multi-instrumentalists Kyle Takata & Luca Simeone and drummer Sam McCarthy are looking forward to exhibiting their skills in front of people once again.
“We’re absolutely excited to play at Pump House Music Works on the 4th of July,” Richter mentions about the upcoming gig. “We think our sound will blend nicely with the other groups that are playing. Our set will be composed of funky originals as well as our own takes on timeless covers. All four of us are eager to both play for and be a part of a live audience.”
Playing original blues with an island vibe, Rhode To Bali is led by Indonesian native and Narragansett resident Agus Winangun on vocals and guitar. The band’s upcoming performance promises to be a family affair with Winangun’s son being involved.
“We are excited to play on the 4th!,” Winangun exclaims. “You can expect to hear my original music as well as a couple of familiar blues tunes with my son, Indra jumping in on guitar. He just turned 17 and there will be one other surprise guest. Music is universal, I believe even when I am singing my heart out in Indonesian people understand the message. Music is universal, you gotta feel it.”
Moretti will be joined by an all-star band consisting of Mike Williams on guitar, Marty Ballou on bass and Marty Richards on drums with special guest Sugar Ray Norcia on vocals and harmonica. With this amount of talent being on stage, be prepared for a dynamic array of tunes.
“We’ll be playing a mix of soul-jazz funk and blues,” Moretti says on what the band has planned. “With a lineup like Marty Richards on drums, Marty Ballou on bass and Mike Williams on guitar, it will be an easy transition moving through these styles which will bring us to our special guest Sugar Ray Norcia. As a singer and harmonica player, Ray brings his special flavor to the group while taking us through the decades of blues. All in all, it should be a fun day at the Pump House.”
Rhode To Bali will be kicking off the show followed by Moretti’s All-Star Band with Smug Honey closing things out. Staying and enjoying the show from the beginning to end is highly recommended, so don’t be lame and arrive on time. It’s going to be the best way to celebrate the 4th in South County.
