Before COVID-19, a musician making and recording music using the equipment and instruments at their own disposal would have been classified with weird names, such as “bedroom pop” or “lo-fi”. The latter term is more wide-ranging than what I just gave it credit for, but the sound quality from these kinds of projects warrants its use. These days, with the pandemic still around and social distancing guidelines still in place, it’s more than ideal for an artist to create something by themselves. It could even be one of the safest activities you can do to stay sane during these crazy times. With this in mind, Westerly singer-songwriter Phil Adams self-released the Threvent EP back on Dec. 27.
Musically there’s definitely a funky jam aesthetic, but there’s also some stripped-down vibes as well. There’s more electronic elements at play, which counteract Adams’ progressive style, while a groovy sound is coming through the speakers.
“Thematically, the EP is about getting out of your own way to better yourself and the world around you,” Adams says about the vision behind the record. “Especially over the last year, I think everyone has experienced loads of frustration, fear and doubt. Many have seemed to overcome their feelings of helplessness by seeking higher truths and aiding social causes, which I found inspiring and useful in my own life. Sonically, I just had a lot of fun with textures and tried to make it all cohesive while having each track be their own vibe. A little soul, 80s stained synth pop and a reggae tune to wrap it up.”
“Unlike my previous ‘official’ releases, I performed, recorded, mixed and mastered this EP myself, mostly out of necessity,” he adds. “All the drum beats were tapped out in real time, as opposed to copy and paste. I also played a lot more keys than I’m used to, being primarily a guitarist. As usual, I ultimately released this in hopes that the messages hit home, but if someone pops it on and ends up just groovin’ out, I’ve mostly done my job.”
The electronic beats alluded to earlier are very evident in “Dreamwalkin’.” The tone of Adams’ voice sounds a bit different, which could be because of the program or microphone he used to record the track, but there’s a steady and consistent flow. “Peace Of Mind” has more of a direct vocal structure and, dare I say it, it’s kind of a yacht rock tune. This is definitely because of the synthy elements that are involved, but the harmonies play a big part as well. At first listen of “Whatever It Takes”, there’s a summer feeling being conveyed that makes me long for warmer weather.
Along with the excellent music, Adams relays a conscious message. This is the perfect time for folks to be more aware and empathetic to others who are different than they are. It’s also the perfect time for folks to have more of a positive presence in both their own lives and the community they’re in. To hear what he’s making an effort to say, give the Threvent EP a listen via Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music or Deezer. It’s a great little record that evokes forward-thinking in a time when a lot of us feel stuck.
