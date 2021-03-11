Next week marches the unofficial one-year anniversary of the Coronavirus pandemic in Southern Rhode Island. A lot has changed in that time, with COVID-19 affecting every person's life in a direct way on a daily basis. With warmer weather just around the corner, restaurants remain limited in terms of capacity and social events are still heavily restricted, if not entirely canceled. With case numbers staying steady, hospitalizations dropping and vaccines being delivered to thousands of residents a day, do you believe it's time for local and state officials to begin planning for the end of the pandemic and the gradual removal of any remaining restrictions? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

You voted: