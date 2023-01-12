WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Imagine the kind of play you might design when letting your mind run wild for 24 hours. Then think of all that’s needed to produce a real play.
Both bring a sense of the adrenalin that runs strong through actors, producers, writers and tech staff veins as well as the ever-present nagging inside voice asking whether every small detail has been covered.
“The 24-Hour Play Fest is one of my favorite days of the year,” says Contemporary Theater Artistic Director Tammy Brown, talking about the company’s annual challenge to go from midnight to almost midnight in one day preparing a near full production.
“We get to remind ourselves that what seems impossible is within reach,” she said about the challenge for the festival whose productions will be shown this Saturday night at 8 p.m.
In addition, The Contemporary Theater will kick off another season of its ever-popular Wakefield Idol singing competition, a knock-off of the American Idol series, tonight at 7 p.m.
In Wakefield Idol’s ninth start of a season, it invites the meek and the brave among many contestants. They range from high school students to want-to-be-recognized vocalists in their 50s and 60s.
Play Festival
The 24-Hour Play Festival will open to an audience Saturday evening, though the prep work begins hours earlier. It is a collection of six short plays written, rehearsed and performed in a single day.
This is the 18th annual festival; it has been featured in the theater’s season every year since 2006. The play festival has been a staple of the company’s schedule since the early days, so many participants and audience members remember years of festivals.
This kind of performance involves 10-to-20-minute plays and has steadily grown in popularity. They have appeared in schools, community theaters and professional productions during the last 30 years across the country.
“Part of the thrill and challenge of twenty-four-hour theater is that the scripts will be produced immediately,” wrote Stacie Ellen Hendrickson, a researcher on this on this short-form performance, in her study of the art and festivals.
Full-length plays, however, often go through numerous drafts and can take years to gain the backing necessary for a full production, Hendrickson pointed out in comparison.
The playwrights begin the process at midnight, writing through the night until the actors and directors arrive in the morning to begin the casting and rehearsal process.
“Usually shows will rehearse for months, planning every moment of the show, but the festival lets you see everyone’s innate artistic instincts,” says Maggie Cady who will be directing this year. “I love getting to be an audience member and going in knowing absolutely nothing about what might happen, but knowing I’ll laugh a lot and maybe even cry.”
The Festival requires a lot of quick decisions from everyone involved to get the shows across the finish line by the end of the day.
“Because there’s not a ton of time to think or plan, it means we get to have fun making the wildest choices possible,” says Brown. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to tap into our creativity in all kinds of new and surprising ways.”
CTC illustrated Brown’s points in a description of the 24-hour evolving production:
“It’s full of surprises!” the theater said in a recent release touting the event. “The time crunch of writing, rehearsing, and performing six short plays in a single day leads to delightful surprises and strokes of genius every year. There’s something for everyone. With six short plays, there’s always a lot of variety to satisfy everyone at your party, whether you’re looking for laughs or something to pull at your heartstrings.”
When things go right, CTC said, it’s magic.
“With actors memorizing lines until the last second, props and costumes made out of whatever we can find in our tech rooms, and everything put together in just a few hours, there’s an adrenaline that everyone from the actors to the audience can feel,” the theater said. “The magic comes when a play that was just an idea a few hours before is in front of an audience for the first and only time, and you see everything come together for this one perfect moment.
And when things go wrong?
“That’s also magic,” CTC officials said. “Did you hear the part about everything happening in one day? There are always a few hiccups, but that’s part of what makes it so exciting! The stakes are high because this is the one and only performance. So you don’t want to miss it!”
Return of Idol
Before CTC opens its doors for its 24-hour play, something just as popular at the Wakefield theater begins 48 hours earlier.
In a fleeting tease with local fame, Wakefield Idol contestants come and go in an attempt to get the revered number-one spot — or at least a slight nod or small smile of approval — for showcasing themselves and their talent.
There are 12 weeks of competition on Thursdays starting January 12 and all leading up to the finals on March 30, in which the audience votes for the winner.
It is among the top five shows CTC produces annually and has the enduring attraction of “reality TV” in live theater. The production draws capacity crowds right up to the ending night for crowning a winner and runners-up.
For the contestants, it’s their chance to hear praise and criticism while embracing vulnerability in their quest for Wakefield’s gold ring in this imitation of television’s “American Idol” series.
“Everyone is welcome,” said Cady. “We’ve had people who have never sung in front of people before alongside people who sing every day. The audiences are so welcoming that even people who are eliminated early have a great time!”
Artistic Director Tammy Brown has accented how Idol — bringing everyday people to the stage to give what they’ve got from passion to sing — fits into the historic purpose of the CTC.
“Creating and building community has always been a central part of what we value as a theater,” she said.
“We want to be a place where folks from all walks of life can come together to create or witness something that leaves them with a new sense of shared experience, a feeling that reminds you that you’re not alone,” Brown said.
