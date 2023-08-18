Due to what he said was "rough housing" by "mostly juveniles" and "mostly non-residents," Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney announced last week that the town was officially cancelling the final two planned installments in this summer's "Movies on the Beach" series. The series, which was set to show movie screenings of "Jurassic Park: Dominion" and "Turning Red" came to an abrupt end following what Tierney described as "seven or eight incidents over five beach appearances when the police had to respond." The movie series was a popular summer event in town and even drew at least one local resident to write a letter this week asking the town to reconsider. What do you think? Was the town of Narragansett’s cancellation of its ‘Movies on the Beach’ series due to “rough housing” an overreaction? Should the town have considered other alternatives or an increased police presence? Let us know in this week's poll question below.

