SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — “Airness” by Chelsea Marcantel opened in preview at the Contemporary Theater Company last weekend. The show, which maintains its electricity throughout, draws the audience in with humor, wit, and physicality.
Patrick Weber, who plays D Vicious, the reigning national air guitar champion, sets the tone of the show by giving a fun, physical performance at the start. Though D Vicious only appears sparingly throughout the show, his presence was felt strongly while onstage.
The story takes an intimate look at a group of air guitar fanatics and friends — Tylar Jahumpa as Golden Thunder, Devon Andrews as Facebender, and Brayden Fanti as Ed “Shreddy Eddy” Leary — as they prepare to qualify, then contend for, the national air guitar title.
Rebecca Magnotta, who plays the show’s lead character Nina, joins, then is rejected by, then returns to favor by this group, only to sweep the nationals and win the title, bringing her to the international competition.
Nina found herself a student of the art of air guitar, spending many hours with the players, watching videos, and attending competitions to perfect her future performances.
Along the way, her crew learns that she is the ex-fiancée of D Vicious and had entered the air guitar world simply to destroy his. Luckily, her newfound friends and colleagues talk her down from her revenge strategy, teach her about the pure and honest joy of performing, and help her find her persona, The Nina.
Neil Motta both enthused and amused the crowd as the Announcer, who grew hilariously louder, gruffer, and more animated each time he stepped (but mostly jumped) on stage.
Each character brought their unique brand of humor by way of strongly developed characters. Devon Andrews as Facebender, for example, brought a persona filled with Shakespearean drama, ballet-like moves, and thick, luscious curls he swung poetically throughout the show.
Golden Thunder, Patrick Weber’s character, brought an element of sass and stage presence, often using (or removing) clothing to help drive home his chosen political themes.
Brayden Fanti, of Providence, shared compassion and sentimentality in his teaching Nina the foundations of air guitar. He connected with Nina in an intimate and supportive way.
The runaway comedic performance of the show, however, and undisputed winner of the cast personality contest, however, was Cannibal Queen, played flawlessly by Allison “Sunny” Wong. “Airness” is the first-ever Contemporary Theater Company performance for Sunny.
Cannibal Queen, a goth rocker who takes guff from no one, carried many of the show’s scenes with her lines, gestures, signature look, and excellent timing.
Cannibal Queen’s story is complicated, as she is in an ethically non-monogamous relationship with her husband, and developed a relationship with D Vicious during the time Nina and he were engaged, causing Nina and Vicious’ breakup. Though Nina is at first furious at Cannibal Queen, the two come to respect and admire one another despite their complicated relationship. Being two of only a handful of female competing air guitarists created a lasting bond.
Near the end of the show, Nina finally finds her song, performs her heart out, and wins a series of competitions with her friends by her side. She also finds a little romance with Shreddy Eddy.
It is through music and a strong connection with her counterparts that she heals fully from her breakup with D Vicious and achieves “airness.”
The show features a playlist of classic and modern rock songs, and the audience is urged to rock out with the cast throughout the show. The show does feature adult language and themes, though, so parental guidance is strongly suggested. Older teens to adults may feel most comfortable at this performance.
“Airness” runs at the CTC Friday and Saturday, June 30 and July 1, the weekend of July 7, and Friday and Saturday, July 14 and 15. Tickets are available online (https://www.contemporarytheatercompany.com/), via phone, or at the door.
