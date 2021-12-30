Some years have an ebb and flow to them. For people who work at, operate and manage music venues, that’s definitely been the case this year. As we know, 2021 started with news of a vaccine that proceeded to be rolled out the following spring and things started returning back to a sense of normalcy. The next six months were filled with live music and entertainment happening all over the place, with most establishments requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to attend. Just when we thought we were out of the woods with the pandemic, variants started popping up with omicron being the current one infecting folks regardless of vaccination status.
If this year has taught us anything, it’s that there is a light at the end of the tunnel that we experienced during the spring, summer and early fall, but this virus is still going to rear its ugly head in different variations. For places like the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich, they’re always looking for ways to stay monetarily in the black while being optimistic about 2022.
“2021 was a unique year for the Odeum, to say the least,” says Dan Speca, who is the President of the board that runs the venue. “Although we had started having reduced capacity shows in late 2020, we were always looking for the next thing that will keep us afloat. From merchandise sales to private event rentals to fundraising campaigns, our patron base was there for us every step of the way. Now that we’re heading back into 2022 with a full slate of shows, we look forward to having full houses once again with the proper protocols in place.”
Over at Pump House Music Works on 1464 Kingstown Road in Wakefield, they found ways to adapt to the challenges brought on by the current situation. Ways such as having socially distanced live music on their lawn for the second straight year during the spring and summer and currently abiding by the guidelines indoors.
“Business during the COVID-19 pandemic for any small venue is challenging,” says Pump House Music Works President Dan Collins. “All things considered, I think Pump House Music Works has been successful in 2021. We’ve been able to keep a normal schedule of live music every weekend. It hasn’t been easy though, and what I’m calling a success is being able to merely stay open and keep my employees. It’s been a long year and there have been many ups and downs.”
“One of the hardest things about managing a business through the pandemic is not knowing what is coming next,” he adds. “How bad will this get? Will people stop wanting to go out for music? All you can do is try to be prepared for the next hard decision, usually involving new safety rules to keep your patrons and employees safe, and wonder if mandating masks in your business or asking for proof of vaccination is going to cut your crowd in half. Staying safe is supremely important, and staying in business is also supremely important. I’m feeling grateful that we somehow managed to do both.”
Down by the Rhode Island-Connecticut border in Westerly, the Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue has experienced the ups and downs of this pandemic-stricken year head on. At the same time, they’ve been able to keep the doors open and shows happening while abiding by the current guidelines.
“For my part I’d say it’s been a bit frustrating,” says Talent Buyer and established musician Will Evans. “We were all optimistic last spring that the worst was behind us. However, between the surge of cases in lew of new variants we’ve had a see-saw effect in public willingness to attend shows and or had to cancel events because bands couldn’t perform. I suppose progress comes in fits and starts.”
“In late spring of 2021, it seemed that we had come through the worst of the pandemic and there was light at the end of the tunnel,” Executive Director Mark Connolly adds. “We brought Glenn Thomas back from Nashville and asked Greg Piccolo to join us to perform at our reopening weekend, which was embraced by our music community. As we are all too aware, COVID-19 mutated and the Knickerbocker, along with the nearby United Theatre, instituted a protocol requiring proof of vaccination or negative test result, as well as mandating masks, for the safety of our staff and community. This protocol allowed us to safely stay open, but the new variants had a negative effect on the public willingness to attend shows and caused the cancellation of some shows as the musicians were infected as well. Through it all, we all had to make sacrifices, but with the support of our music community, we have stayed open.”
As the new year arrives, we collectively hope for better and safer times where we can enjoy ourselves without the lingering fear that COVID-19 has brought upon us. Stay safe, do what you can to support your community during this crazy experience we’re all dealing with and be well.
