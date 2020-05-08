Pascoag’s Rich Polseno has a knack for writing songs in an engaging way. His poetic lyrics can enthrall the mind while his animated self is no stranger to moving around while strumming his acoustic guitar. A performance from Polseno can be more of a spectacle due to the contagious energy he exhibits. His lyrical talents are evident through his profession as an English teacher at North Kingstown Senior High and his musical talents have been taken to social media through livestreaming. He’s an excellent example of how an artist can become more than just what’s being resonated from their instrument.
We recently had a talk about how he got into music, being inspired by a fellow musician, virtual teaching and a bunch of different projects he’s been working on.
Rob Duguay: How long have you been playing guitar and writing songs and what made you want to pick up the instrument?
Rich Polseno: I started playing guitar around the age of 14, which means that I have been a guitarist for twenty years. Before I ever played the guitar, I was writing poetry. Then I realized that I could sing and it wasn’t long before my poems acquired melodies and became songs.
RD: That’s cool how poetry became a creative foundation for you before the music came. On May 1st you did a livestream performance on Facebook that was three hours long with over 200 people commenting on the feed. There was a tapestry in the background of a tree with fluorescent colors, where did you get that and what was the whole experience like for you?
RP: The livestreams have been a blast. I was inspired to do my first livestream after I watched my friend and fellow musician & guitarist Christopher Quiray host his own livestream on Earth Day. Watching Chris play, and knowing that it was live, was a much more powerful experience than I thought it would be. It was nice to know that we were experiencing the music and the moment together. When Chris’ livestream ended, I turned to my wife Sheri and told her that I had to do one of those and so, I did.
That was only the second time I had ever tried a livestream performance, but it was such a great time. I was joined by friends, family, friends of family, former students, former colleagues, and people I have never met before and for three hours we shared the moment. One of my favorite aspects of the livestreams is seeing the conversations between the people watching. The messages directed toward me are great too, but when I see my family and friends engaging with each other in a positive way, that’s when I feel like I have done something meaningful. I also love the preparation process for video performances, I like the little details.
What is the viewer going to see? How am I going to sit? What shirt should I wear? From which cup should I drink? What can I do to make this particular livestream different from the others? And of course, practicing singing and playing is always time well-spent. The tapestry seen in the background was something I purchased online. I have a few different tapestries for livestream purposes. There is something about a visually appealing background that elevates the experience.
RD: You’ve also done similar videos in the past during Halloween and Christmas time, so did you feel like you were one step ahead of a lot of musicians when livestreaming was becoming a regular thing because of COVID-19?
RP: April 24th was actually the first time I ever tried a livestream performance. In the past, I have created video specials for my Youtube page, such as Christmas with Rich Polseno and Halloween with Rich Polseno, where I wrote a script, practiced and practiced, and then performed it all in a single take, but those takes weren’t being livestreamed. I recorded them and then shared the recordings online like I do with performances of songs.
RD: Being an English teacher at North Kingstown Senior High, you’ve been doing virtual teaching with your students. What do you feel are the pros and cons of this new approach given the current crisis?
RP: Distance learning is a challenge for sure, but I am proud to be a teacher during this time. I am also proud of the fact that the district I teach in did not choose to give up and lose the rest of the school year. Instead, teachers and administrators worked together in an impressive fashion to create a schedule and system for distance learning. One of the biggest challenges with distance learning is making sure that the experience is as equitable as possible for students. That becomes especially challenging since not all students have the same experiences outside of school.
The physical setting of a school helps to level the playing field for learning, but with distance learning it’s like all of the students are playing the same game but they’re all using different playing fields. One student might have a playing field that is comfortable, spacious, and stocked with all the necessary tools to play the game, while another student might be trying to play the game on a field that lacks comfort and space and the necessary tools. The North Kingstown school district continues to work hard to make the experience as equitable as possible, but that will continue to be a challenge for as long as distance learning lasts. I also miss the experience of sharing a physical space and having meaningful conversations with the students. That experience is something that has become difficult to recreate with the limitations of distance learning.
Despite the challenges, it is working. Students are learning and teachers are creating and distributing instruction and content to students in innovative ways. It’s a positive side effect of this situation because teachers are going to become even better and more versatile at delivering instruction. Students and parents are also rising to the occasion to make sure that although we are all home, we are all still learning. If I could also just add, that I think about the senior students every single day.
I have one class of seniors this year, which is a topics in literature honors course, and they are such an impressive and kind group of young adults. It is sad to think our last class together back on March 13th was actually our last normal class together. I know the seniors must be sad that their final year of high school has been impacted the way it has. They deserve the support and recognition that they have earned on their four year journey toward graduation.
RD: Do you have any musical plans for the summer in terms of a new record or writing new songs or do you plan on playing it by ear?
RP: I have many creative irons in the fire right now, one of which is a concept album called “The Pews Are Ajar” that I have been recording with my musician friend Kyle Siner. I wrote eight songs on guitar and keyboards while writing the lyrics and doing the vocals, that all blend together into one track. Kyle recorded those tracks and has been working creatively to add drums, bass and other musical accompaniment. The material we have recorded thus far sounds fantastic and I am excited for people to hear it. I hope to release it by the end of July.
I am also working on my second hip-hop album with my friend Alex Lacroix. He creates fun, interesting beats and shares them with me through an app called Bandlab. I write the rhymes and record them using my phone. It’s a fun way to collaborate creatively during the quarantine. So far, we have four songs written and plan on releasing a single online in the upcoming weeks.
Alex also wrote a chorus and verse for a song called “Better Days” and formed a group of various musicians to each write a verse and contribute their talents.
The song is all about the current experience of being quarantined, and it sounds excellent. We plan on releasing that track very soon. I am also in a band, though we haven’t played a show or really shared our music yet, we call ourselves The Nurse. I sing and play rhythm guitar, Christopher Quiray plays lead guitar, Kyle Siner plays bass guitar and Jessie Desorcy plays drums. The music is melodic and heavy and when we do officially play our first show, I expect the energy to be top-notch. Of course, there are the livestreams.
They really are so much fun. I plan on continuing to do a livestream each weekend that includes originals, covers, folk music, hip hop, and some other fun ideas I have in mind. I’d love to do a livestream performance geared toward children. I see the way my son reacts when I play some of the silly songs he likes. I’d love to be able to do that for other children, too. Overall, music has been an amazing outlet during this challenging period of time.
I feel fortunate to be in a situation where I am healthy and safe and able to spend time practicing and performing music. I feel even more fortunate that when I do share my music, people are listening and watching and it is making them feel happy, at least for a couple of hours.
