SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It was a night club act in an old barn and just what the doctor ordered to help cure pandemic blues.
Bill Hanney’s Theater By The Sea opened its 2021 season with a cabaret-style act by Westerly native Nicolas King last week and the roll into a summer entertainment season will this week bring comedian and singer Poppy Champlin to entertain at this barn theater in Matunuck.
About 350 people came to the 88-year-old stage where Hanney looked to the audience and said, “Thank-you so much for coming back to the barn. She has withstood so many amazing things…The theater is back and thank you for being here!”
The usual fare of Broadway musicals won’t be found this year. Social distancing requirements still in place in January made planning for performances difficult so theater staff pivoted to nightclub-style acts.
Theater staff Tom Senter, Thom Warren and Karen Gail Kessler helped to create the “2021 Summer Concert Series” of comedy, show tunes and Broadway musicals. The highlight will be the ever-popular ABBA production “Mamma Mia” in August.
Poppy Champlin promises to make people laugh as she always does. Her upbeat personality and quick wit transitions her without hesitation from satire on everyday matters to improvising with anyone in the audience.
Tickets range from $30-$50 and can be purchased online at theatrebythesea.com.
King’s Kickoff
Breaking the hold of COVID-19 that muffled the productions last year, King’s kickoff of “Hindsight’s 2020” brought a nice rendition of jazz, pop and Broadway songs.
Hearty and continuous applause from an audience made it clear this group was eager for a night out at the barn, even if it wasn’t a play.
King’s act was designed to be an optimistic, highlighting lessons learned and new perspectives gained.
His first song, ”As If We Never Said Goodbye,” followed Hanney’s welcome in a connecting way, as if “we never said goodbye” to productions for a year and sought to connect the audience with a suspended belief that there was no break.
He catapulted next into “Yes I Can/I Can See It,” followed by the old favorite “I’ve Got The World On A String” and then “I Won’t Grow Up/I’ve Got No Strings Suddenly.”
He pulled strong on his talent for this show, which was a first for the Rhode Island native to appear at Theater By The Sea.
“I was just beyond excited to play there,” he said after the first performance in his two-night engagement at the theater.
“It was a dream come true for me ever since I was a little kid and saw ‘Peter Pan’ at that theater, and have subsequently come back ever summer to see another production. But to open their summer series and to perform to a sold-out crowd on that stage is just everything,” he told The Independent.
He didn’t hesitate to repeat this enthusiasm to the hometown audience from South County, including many family members and his grandmother, Angela Bacari. She came on stage to join him in a Harold Arlen medley of “Stormy Weather” and “When The Sun Comes Out.”
Accompanying him on the instrumental side were Mike Renzi playing piano, Jim Gwinn tapping the drums and brushing the snares and Paul DelNero plucking the upright bass.
Hissing sounds from the snares kept beat in various songs with their rustling accent, joined by the weighty and somber notes from the bass. In nearly all tunes, the eclectic mix of the piano gave low, high and in-between sounds in a domination that never seemed to stop.
Erasing the Blues
If anyone still suffered from the pandemic blues, this audience hid it well.
Karen Bauer, who hails from Westerly, smiled through nearly every song. Her blond hair tossed side to side in gentle sway to keep time. Her black evening dress, pulled out for this first trip to any theater since COVID started, glistened when rays of shining lights bounced on it.
Her voice picked up in tune with as she gently sang along with the “Secret O Life” from James Taylor and that was sewed together in a medley with Gerry Niewood’s “Joy.”
“Nicolas’s sheer delight to be at the Theatre By The Sea and performing in front of a live audience generated a welcome festive mood,” she said afterward.
“His heartfelt stories why he chose each of the musical selections for his show left lasting impressions connecting to the music and lyrics. His stories will resonate with the audience when these songs are heard again and again,” Bauer said.
She also noted his passion to honor and keep alive the music of his mentors and those that have inspired him whether it be Gershwin, Carol Burnett, James Taylor and, of course, his grandmother.
In 2020 COVID-19 and social distancing requirements trampled especially hard those with only indoor venues like Theater By The Sea. Hanney canceled that year’s entire summer season of shows.
It had planned to produce the ABBA showcase “Mamma Mia!” and the Tony-Award nominated musical, “Million Dollar Quartet,” about 1950s rockers Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley.
The theater this year plans to offer August 18 through September 5 the ever-popular “Mamma Mia!” at the theater.
In a previous interview this year as he pondered a 2021 season, Hanney said that someone, whom he would not identify, called to ask whether the theater — and, more importantly, the land on which it sits - would be for sale.
He said he replied “No.“
“We are as off the beaten path as a theater can get,” he said about the theater on a back road, near the beach, at 364 Cards Pond Road in Matunuck.
“This theater has made its mark in the past 85 years,” Hanney said. “All these people in the past have put this theater on the map and my obligation is to keep it on the map.”
